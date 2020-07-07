AbbVie 2020: Company Background, Recent Earnings Review, Company Forecast, Company Profile and Clinical Trial Overview

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AbbVie" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores AbbVie's prescription pharmaceutical performance and outlook over 2019-2029.

Declines in AbbVie's flagship product Humira due to biosimilar competition will be offset by the company's robust portfolio of launch drugs.

Key Themes

[1] Biosimilar launches in Europe and other international markets have negatively impacted Humira's growth, but the brand could grow in 2020 and should have revenue stability until US biosimilar launches in 2023

and other international markets have negatively impacted Humira's growth, but the brand could grow in 2020 and should have revenue stability until US biosimilar launches in 2023 [2] AbbVie will see tremendous growth from Imbruvica, Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and Venclexta

[3] Acquisition of Allergan, poised to close in 2020, will further diversify AbbVie's revenues

Model Updates (25 February 2020)

Humira forecast adjusted higher due to stronger US trends only partially offset by continued biosimilar impact internationally

Skyrizi forecast adjusted higher due to strong initial launch in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

Rinvoq forecast adjusted lower in the near-term due to launch trend in moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis

Imbruvica forecast adjusted higher due to continued share gains in all lines of therapy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and all approved indications

Venclexta forecast adjusted lower due to improved forecast for Imbruvica and market trends in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Mavyret forecast adjusted lower due to lower treated patient volumes and increased competition in the US

Orilissa forecast adjusted higher due to contribution from potential uterine fibroids label expansion

Veliparib forecast pushed out to align with timeline for regulatory submission

Navitoclax forecast added

ABBV-951 forecast added.

Model Updates (8 November 2019)

Humira forecast adjusted lower internationally due to continued biosimilar impact

Skyrizi forecast adjusted higher due to robust launch in the US; international forecast adjusted lower due to slower launch in the five major EU markets and Rest of World

Upadacitinib name changed to Rinvoq

Imbruvica forecast adjusted higher globally due to recent inflection in market share in first-line CLL.

Model Updates (29 July 2019)

Humira sales adjusted lower due to size of biosimilar impact in the five major EU markets and Rest of World regions

Skyrizi sales adjusted higher due to pace of product launch

Mavyret sales adjusted significantly lower due to declining markets and pricing pressure in international geographies

Orilissa sales adjusted lower due to slower initial product ramp

Rova-T forecast removed due to disappointing safety and efficacy data from Phase II TRINITY study

Upadacitinib launch forecast updated

Atrasentan forecast removed.

Key Topics Covered



1. Company Background

Company Overview

Key Metrics

SWOT Analysis

Key Drug & Company Information

Company Comparison

2. Recent Earnings Review

Earnings Overview

Notable Quotes & Important Topics

Pharma Insights Analysis

3. Company Forecast

Prescription Pharmaceuticals Sales Outlook

Branded Drug Outlook

Launch Profile Outlook

Therapy Area Outlook

Regional Sales Outlook

Lifecycle Analysis

4. Company Profile

Marketed & Pipeline Drugs

Recent Events & Analyst Opinions

Upcoming Catalysts

Recent Insights

5. Clinical Trial Overview

Clinical Trial Snapshot

Clinical Trials by Country

Clinical Trials by Status and Phase

Clinical Trials by Drug

