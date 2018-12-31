AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $92.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.35% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 8.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2019. In that report, analysts expect ABBV to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.36 billion, up 8.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. ABBV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABBV has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.48 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.1, so we one might conclude that ABBV is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



