AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, AbbVie investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.41 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AbbVie has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of $134.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. AbbVie distributed an unsustainably high 123% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while AbbVie's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at AbbVie, with earnings per share up 6.0% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, AbbVie has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is AbbVie an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? AbbVie has been steadily growing its earnings per share, and it is paying out just 42% of its cash flow but an uncomfortably high 123% of its income. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of AbbVie's dividend merits.

If you're not too concerned about AbbVie's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for AbbVie that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

