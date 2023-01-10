Abbvie raises sales outlook of two new drugs to more than $17.5 billion in 2025

A sign stands outside a Abbvie facility in Cambridge
(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc on Tuesday raised its sales forecast of new drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq for 2025 to more than $17.5 billion, compared with its previous outlook of more than $15 billion.

The revised forecast comes at a time when the company is facing revenue erosion of its biggest product Humira due to loss of exclusivity and entry of cheaper versions of the drug this year.

AbbVie also expects peak sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq to exceed $21 billion in 2027.

The two immunology drugs are part of the company's long-term growth strategy following Humira's loss of exclusivity.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

