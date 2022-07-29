AbbVie sets aside $2 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims

The logo for AbbVie is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc has set aside about $2 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits against its Allergan unit over the marketing of its opioid products, the company said on Friday.

No final deal has been announced. AbbVie faces more than 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments around the country over the drug. It has denied wrongdoing.

The company recorded $2.20 billion for litigation in the second quarter, mainly because of a charge tied to a potential settlement of lawsuits involving Allergan's past sales of opioid products. That includes opioid painkiller Kadian.

The charge comes days after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced a $4.35 billion settlement of opioid lawsuits.

Teva acquired Allergan's generic drugs business in 2016, and the companies' settlement efforts are linked. Teva's settlement was contingent on Allergan reaching a nationwide deal.

Despite the charge, AbbVie on Friday reported a 20.6% rise in quarterly profit to $924 million, or 51 cents per share, thanks to strong demand for of its plaque psoriasis drug Skyrizi and Botox anti-wrinkle injection.

Sales of Skyrizi surged 86% to $1.25 billion, beating market estimates. AbbVie is counting on the drug, as well as rheumatoid arthritis treatment Rinvoq, to make up for the sales hit from the impending loss of patent exclusivity for its blockbuster drug Humira. Rinvoq's sales rose 56.3%.

But weak demand for cancer drug Imbruvica and Venclexta weighed on overall sales, which at $14.58 billion were below analysts' expectations of $14.64 billion, according to Refintitiv IBES data.

Imbruvica sales of $1.15 billion missed estimates of $1.28 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Ex-NBA Star Metta World Peace Targets $1 Billion Investment Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Metta Sandiford-Artest, the former pro basketball player also known as Metta World Peace, is planning a new investment fund for his Artest Management Group, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • Which Intel CEO is to blame for the current woes? Or is it actually AMD’s CEO?

    The real problem with Intel's data-center business might not be the travails of ex-CEO Brian Krzanich, or the inability of CEO Pat Gelsinger to get Intel back on track quickly; it may be the success of AMD.

  • Intel stock plummets after wide earnings miss, execution mistakes

    Intel Corp. shares plunged in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin and cut its outlook for the year, acknowledging a slowing market as well as execution issues.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • Why the Fed's latest rate hike sent stocks soaring: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

  • Meta: Deeply Undervalued After Earnings Bloodbath

    The stock plummeted by 7% on recent earnings results and is down 58% from all-time highs

  • Rivian Was Responsible for Amazon’s Loss. The Market Was Ready This Time.

    Amazon took another charge for the declining value of its Rivian Automotive holdings in the second quarter.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • Norfolk Southern boosts conductor trainees more than 700% to fight off labor shortages

    Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. sank Wednesday, after the railroad operator reported second-quarter revenue that rose above expectations but volume that decline and profit that missed, as fuel and materials expenses surged.

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.