AbbVie's 2023 profit forecast misses as Humira faces heat from rivals

FILE PHOTO: The logo for AbbVie is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·2 min read

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc on Thursday forecast 2023 profit below Wall Street expectations, in the first outlook since its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira faced competition from cheaper biosimilars in the United States early this year.

The company said it expected adjusted profit in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share for the full year, compared with analysts' average estimate of $11.65, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

AbbVie's weak forecast suggests that Humira rivals could nibble away at the blockbuster drug's market share at a faster pace this year than analysts' projections.Amgen Inc recently launched Amjevita, the first such competition for Humira in the U.S., at a 5% and 55% discount to the drug's monthly price of $6,922.

At least seven other Humira biosimilars are expected this summer and could debut with discounted list prices.

Sales of the drug, AbbVie's growth driver for years, could decline by as much as 50% once more rivals gain health insurance coverage.

In the fourth quarter, Humira sales dropped 26.5% to $573 million in international markets such as Europe, where it already faces competition from multiple cheaper versions.

Overall, Humira sales rose 4.6% to $5.58 billion, in line with estimates, lifted by growth in the U.S. market.

In 2020, Abbvie sought to pre-empt the so-called "sales cliff" from Humira patent expiry through its $63-billion deal to buy Botox-maker Allergan.

Botox sales for cosmetic applications were up 2.6% at $642 million in the last three months of 2020, beating estimates of $629 million.

The drugmaker has also been hoping that newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq can help replace the lost revenue from Humira.

Skyrizi sales of $1.58 billion beat estimates of $1.52 billion, while Rinvoq missed with $770 million in sales compared with expectations of $816.14 million.

Excluding items, AbbVie earned $3.60 per share in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average estimates of $3.56 per share.

(Reporting by Mariam E Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Damar Hamlin honored

    More than a month after his cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin was bestowed The NFL Players Association’s community award for his foundation’s charity work. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

  • Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 66%

    Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:KIND ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But...

  • Malawi cholera death toll crosses 1,300: health official

    The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Malawi has crossed 1,300, a senior Malawian health official said on Thursday, as the southern African country battles its deadliest outbreak yet. As of Wednesday, Malawi had recorded 40,284 cholera cases and 1,316 deaths in an outbreak that started in March 2022, with the country averaging over 500 new cases every day, Charles Mwansambo told a briefing organised by the World Health Organisation's Africa office. Cholera outbreaks happen regularly in Malawi, usually in the rainy season from November to March, but they only average an annual death toll of about 100.

  • There's A Lot To Like About Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upcoming US$2.13 Dividend

    It looks like Amgen Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMGN ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Earnings Roundup: Apple, Amazon, Starbucks, and More

    In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss: Another interest rate hike and a surprising jobs report. Apple's first sales drop since 2019. Guidance overshadowing Amazon's holiday quarter.

  • Tennessee Titans turf project explained: Why now, what for and will it lower injury rate?

    Will switching from natural grass to synthetic turf at Nissan Stadium decrease injuries for the Tennessee Titans? Experts disagree.

  • Tennessee football hires former Vols standout, Knoxville-area coach Robert Ayers Jr.

    Tennessee football adds Robert Ayers Jr. as a defensive graduate assistant. He formerly was an assistant coach at Knoxville Catholic and Oak Ridge.

  • Pfizer, Novartis, Merck Executives Say They Are Hunting for Deals Again

    Big drugmakers are looking for new products because lower-priced competitors are coming that could take away nearly a quarter of sales.

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year

    These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks got hammered by economic headwinds, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...