AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for drugmaker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
·1 min read

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc's unit Allergan has reached an agreement to pay over $2 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits related to the marketing of its opioid painkiller, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would settle more than 3,000 lawsuits filed by state and local governments, but complete terms of the settlement are still being chalked out, according to the report. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over the U.S. opioid crisis.

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced a $4.35 billion proposed nationwide settlement of its U.S. opioid lawsuits.

AbbVie did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Best Buy cuts sales forecast as inflation tempers spending

    Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, cut its annual sales and profit forecast Wednesday, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which earlier this week said higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items. Shares of Best Buy fell more than 2% in after-market trading Wednesday.

  • Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy

    The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setba…

  • Packworks makes operations easier for sari-sari stores in the Philippines

    Sari-saris are small neighborhood stores in the Philippines that are often run on pen and paper ledgers. Inspired by a motorcycle journey, Packworks is on a mission to change that, with a mobile enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that just raised $2 million led by logistics group Fast Group and CVC Capital Partners, with participation from ADB Ventures, Arise, Techstars and IdeaSpace Foundation. The startup will use its new funding to develop its super app, called The Pack, by increasing its platform offerings, such as optimizing store operations, including funding access for businesses, and order management across the entire supply chain.

  • A Shorewood woman charged with spitting at a Black teen protester in 2020 has rejected a plea deal and wants a trial

    After a brief hearing in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Stephanie Rapkin told reporters she is innocent.

  • Bosses are oblivious to why employees are really quitting. Here’s what they need to know

    U.S. companies have struggled to fill openings left by job-hopping employees. Is there anything managers can do to convince their workers to stay?

  • I'm Begging These People To Quit After Their Bosses Wrote Them Up For The Most Ridiculous Reasons

    "Added to the schedule 6 minutes before the start of the shift and got written up for being late."View Entire Post ›

  • Textile manufacturers from Pakistan tour cotton grading facility in Bartlett

    The USDA Classing Office hosted a presentation and tour for the group, as part of a Cotton Council International program to promote exports.

  • Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

    Now, the agency has turned close attention to one of crypto's biggest players, and that has implications for the whole sector. According to Bloomberg News, the SEC is investigating Coinbase . The probe, which has not been made public, focuses on the listing of digital assets that should have been registered as securities.

  • U.S. regulators won't accept any restrictions on China audit access - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, including where firms have been delisted, two people with knowledge of the U.S. agency's thinking told Reuters. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms which, if unresolved, could see more than 270 Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

  • Wall Street watchdog 'not willing' to send auditors to China, Hong Kong before complete audit deal

    The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday that he will not send public accounting inspectors to China or Hong Kong unless Washington and Beijing can agree on complete audit access. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in an address before an accounting industry audience, said the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would need to be able to bring "specificity and accountability" in audits of foreign companies listed on Wall Street. "We are not willing to have PCAOB inspectors sent to China and Hong Kong unless there is an agreement on a framework allowing the PCAOB to inspect and investigate audit firms completely," Gensler said.

  • BASF Considers Selling Gas to Grid if Russia Halts Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE may sell unused natural gas back to Germany’s grid in case Russian deliveries grind to a sudden halt, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would aid Europe’s last-ditch efforts to conserve the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleStar Wars Knights of the O

  • Charter hit with $7.3 billion verdict in lawsuit over murder of 83-year-old Texas woman

    “This was a shocking breach of faith by a company that sends workers inside millions of homes every year,” attorney Chris Hamilton, representing the victim’s family, said of the jury’s verdict against Charter Communications.

  • Does hybrid work hurt your job performance or promotion prospects? Finally, an answer.

    A randomized trial involving 1,612 software engineers, marketing and finance professionals showed a shift in time management for hybrid workers.

  • Biden just took a major step toward solving America's fuel crisis

    The White House said it will guarantee to buy some oil from drillers to replenish an emergency reserve.

  • Universal Parks patents ‘false floor’ tech to improve theme park ride immersion

    Theme park rides are all about immersion and helping riders escape from reality — and a new patent from a major Orlando theme park operator could help improve that. Universal Parks & Resorts, the parent entity of Universal Orlando Resort, filed a patent for "False Surface for Amusement Ride Special Effect," to resolve a "common difficulty ... to provide the best illusion of realism to guest riders with the scenery or special effects," said the patent. The patent describes a false floor, wall or ceiling for dark rides, high-speed rides, roller coasters and more made by "two or more inflatable deformable air bladders" that extend and hide the machinery that controls ride scenery or special effects.

  • Erika Jayne Was Apparently Just Served With Another Huge Lawsuit At The Airport

    'RHOBH's Erika Girardi (Erika Jayne) and Tom Girardi are getting divorced, but there's a lot of legal drama. Info on her $50 million racketeering lawsuit, more.

  • Parents speak out on lawsuit accusing Instagram of fueling daughter's eating disorder, depression

    Instagram is accused in two new lawsuits of spurring eating disorders and mental health problems ranging from anxiety and depression to addiction and suicide attempts in teenage girls. The lawsuits -- filed against Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, allege the company needs to be held responsible for “causing and contributing to burgeoning mental health crisis perpetrated upon the children and teenagers of the United States." In one lawsuit, Jennifer and Benjamin Martin, of Kentucky, allege Instagram created the "'perfect storm' of addiction, social comparison and exposure to incredibly harmful content" for their now 19-year-old daughter Alexandra Martin.

  • McDonald's says cutting off its Russian business has actually helped improve its operating profitability

    McDonald's had previously said that its 847 Russian business had helped drive overall revenues in 2021.

  • Penn State denied quick trademark win, judge questions sports merchandise industry

    A sports law professor described the judge’s ruling as a “potentially industry-shifting legal decision.”

  • 9 401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making

    Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.