AbbVie's Humira gets a U.S. rival, but costs could stay high

An illustration of the packaging for Amgen Inc's Amjevita as well as the 40 milligram auto injector containing a bio similar version of AbbVie's Inc's Humira
Patrick Wingrove
·5 min read

By Patrick Wingrove

(Reuters) - U.S. patients will finally get access to cheaper versions of AbbVie Inc’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira this year, but the cost savings are expected to be limited.

Rival drugmaker Amgen Inc on Tuesday launched Amjevita, the first biosimilar version of AbbVie’s 20-year-old drug, with two tiers of pricing. One sets a 5% discount to Humira’s monthly price of $6,922. The other will be about half price but may not be widely available.

Most patients’ co-insurance costs are set as a percentage of list price and are expected to be calculated off the higher price.

At least another seven Humira biosimilars are expected this summer and could debut with discounted list prices. Even then, patient groups, pharmacists, doctors and academics said they will be obscured by the U.S. private insurance system of middlemen negotiation and after-market discounts called rebates.

GRAPHIC-More U.S. competition ahead for AbbVie's Humira - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/ABBVIE-HUMIRA/akpeqmgljpr/chart.png

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) say that the deep discounts they receive are returned to insurers and employers to lower their overall medical costs.

Benjamin Rome, a drug pricing researcher at Harvard Medical School, said introduction of biosimilars in the United States has not sent prices tumbling as originally expected.

Unlike pills, which have extremely cheap generic copies, complex, expensive biologic drugs made from living cells cannot be exactly duplicated. Their closest alternatives are called biosimilars.

"The bottom line is it’s feasible that even if prices for Humira and biosimilars go down, this could be in the form of higher rebates to PBMs rather than actual lower prices that are passed onto patients," Rome said.

The U.S. pays the highest drug prices in the world, in part because many different private sector companies do not have the power of a single government payer.

The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government’s Medicare program for people aged 65 and older to negotiate prices of its most costly medicines, but drugs like Humira with direct competition are excluded.

Humira - the world's biggest selling non-COVID prescription drug - is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis.

A 5% lower list price would result in a savings of about $35 a month for a person whose coinsurance payment is 10% of the list price.

Some patients who qualify for AbbVie’s patient assistance programs pay heavily discounted rates. Amgen has launched a similar savings program for its version.

There are currently about half a dozen drugs with biosimilar competition in the United States. Prices of those have decreased up to 20%, according to a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Amgen has set list prices of $1,557 and $3,288 per 40 milligram pen device, a two-week supply. Amgen executive Murdo Gordon told Reuters the lower price would attract healthcare systems that act as both an insurer and a provider and typically do not seek after-market discounts.

"If you think of a pharmaceutical benefit manager, they would prefer the high list price, because their business model is extracting rebates from manufacturers and passing them on to their employer, customers or their downstream health plan customers," Gordon said.

UnitedHealth Group’s OptumRX and Cigna Corp said last year they had deals to make Humira, as well as rivals from Amgen and others, available under the same pricing and access terms. CVS Health, another large PBM, plans to include the drug in its recommended coverage list but has not announced terms.

JC Scott, president of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, said PBMs want more competition in the prescription drug marketplace and discouraged delays sought by drugmakers.

"The bottom line is that increased competition is the most effective and sustainable way to drive prescription drug costs down," he said.

LIST PRICES TO FALL

In Europe, where governments negotiate drug prices, AbbVie offered up to 80% discounts in November 2018, a month after Humira went off patent, Reuters reported.

Additional AbbVie patents continued to protect it in the United States, and the company struck deals with Amgen and others to allow rival drugs in exchange for royalty payments.

AbbVie declined to comment.

Douglas Hoey, chief executive of the National Community Pharmacists Association, said he expected U.S. prices for drugs of this type to fall about 15%-20% after new competition enters in July.

But Robert Popovian, the chief science policy officer at patient advocacy group Global Healthy Living Foundation, said it would take further market and public pressure after the summer entries to get list prices down.

Analysts expect the introduction of biosimilar competition will drive down Humira sales. They are forecasting sales of $21.2 billion in 2022, dropping to $13.4 billion this year and $8.3 billion in 2024, according to Refinitiv. Analysts expect Amgen’s biosimilar to garner sales of $747.6 million in 2023 and $933.8 million in 2024.

Marcus Snow, a rheumatologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said he would prescribe adalimumab, the chemical name for Humira, based on price and each patient’s insurance coverage terms.

All things being equal, he said, he would keep existing patients on Humira and try to put new patients on the medicine that was most likely to be given preference on formularies in the future, to avoid switching.

"I wouldn't expect to see the price changes that we all hope to have in the first year," Snow said.

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in New York; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Husband asks for forgiveness for wife charged in their kids' deaths

    First responders who rushed to the home after receiving a 911 call from a man about his wife's suicide attempt subsequently found three young children inside the home who were "unconscious with obvious signs of severe trauma," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said last week. A 5-year-old girl identified as Cora Clancy and a 3-year-old boy identified as Dawson Clancy were both transported to a hospital in nearby Plymouth, where they were pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy, later identified as Callan Clancy, was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, where he later died.

  • Raleigh doctor found guilty of defrauding Medicare, using unsanitary equipment

    Dr. Anita L. Jackson made hundreds of thousands of dollars by reusing surgery balloons on patients, rather than discarding them after one use, prosecutors say.

  • Dems urge Biden to halt aid to Peru over protest crackdown

    A group of House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Peru over a “pattern of repression” of antigovernment protests that has resulted in more than 50 civilian deaths. The letter, sent Monday and a copy of which was shared with The Associated Press, urges the Biden administration to halt all security assistance until it can confirm that the crackdown has ended and the Peruvian officials responsible for human rights abuses are being held accountable. Peru's foreign minister is in Washington this week seeking international support for President Dina Boluarte's increasingly besieged government.

  • Pakistan Mosque Bombing Kills Over 70, Leaves 150 Wounded

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 70 people were killed and more than 150 wounded in a bomb blast at a mosque in a security compound in northwestern Pakistan, officials said. It was the nation’s worst such attack in almost 11 months.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to F

  • Highly Anticipated 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Is Finally Being Built

    Production of the 2024 Hummer EV SUV began today at the GM Factory Zero plant, starting with the Edition 1.

  • A dancing Jerry Rice trolled Eagles fans by flashing his Super Bowl rings during pregame warmups

    Jerry Rice has mastered the art of the troll.

  • Armenia tells World Court Azerbaijan blockade is 'ethnic cleansing'

    THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Armenia told judges at the World Court on Monday that a blockade of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region by neighbouring Azerbaijan was designed to allow "ethnic cleansing", a claim rejected by Baku. The Lachin corridor is the only route whereby Armenia can provide food, fuel and medicine supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, a region internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan denies any blockade, saying the activists are staging a legitimate protest against illegal mining activity.

  • US, South Korea to Bolster Military Drills That Anger Kim

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea are planning to step up the scale of their joint military exercises, a move that has in the past prompted threats and weapons tests by North Korea.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Figh

  • An Iraqi man makes $1,700 a month helping dig up and disable thousands of bombs that are still buried in Iraq after the war with ISIS

    IEDs in Iraq have killed or injured thousands of people. Trained deminers are risking their lives seeking out and destabilizing the explosives.

  • Defence chiefs of U.S., S.Korea vow to step up drills to counter North

    The defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea vowed on Tuesday to expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea's weapons development and prevent a war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for talks as Washington seeks to reassure a key Asian ally over its nuclear commitment amid growing threats from North Korea. Austin met South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, following their annual security talks in Washington in November, and was set to meet President Yoon Suk-yeol before flying to the Philippines.

  • Russian spy ship near Hawaii brings memories of Victor Leonov off Florida

    The actions of the Viktor Leonov, a Russian surveillance ship sailing off the coast of Florida in 2019, were determined to be unsafe.

  • The Unstoppable Stock Market Is About to Meet the Immovable Fed

    The stock market has acted as if the Federal Reserve doesn’t exist as it jumps out to a quick start to the year. Expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to remind it when the central bank hikes interest rates this coming week. Inflation has been falling, and the market is betting that the Fed will see enough improvement to stop hiking interest rates in the near future.

  • Sally Field Absolutely Lost it Over Kelly Clarkson and Jane Fonda’s Shocking NSFW Moment

    '80 for Brady' cast member Sally Field had a strong reaction when 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host Kelly Clarkson and co-star Jane Fonda had a NSFW moment on TV.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took his legend to a new level with more vintage drama | Opinion

    It's hardly a surprise that Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a third Super Bowl in four seasons. The shock value is in the how.

  • US will not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Biden says

    The United States has no plans to make F-16 warplanes available to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Jan. 30, according to French news agency AFP.

  • China accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'

    China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony” following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The possible move, reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, would tighten restrictions imposed in 2019 that limit Huawei’s access to processor chips and other technology. Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, is at the center of conflict between Washington and Beijing over technology and security.

  • Former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Melnyk proposes Berlin next give submarine to Ukraine

    Germany, having given Ukraine air defenses, and having promised to provide Leopard 2 main battle tanks, should now provide Kyiv with a submarine, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister and former ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk wrote on Twitter on Jan. 29.

  • I'm a personal trainer who shops at Trader Joe's for my family of 5. Here are 15 things I love to buy.

    When shopping at Trader Joe's for my small family I often try to buy nutritious, easy-to-prepare food that's also high-protein and low-calorie.

  • Here are the top 19 countries that the US State Department says aren't safe for American citizens to travel to

    Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.

  • Judge blocks New Jersey ban on guns at beaches, casinos

    A federal judge on Monday blocked New Jersey's recently enacted bans on carrying guns at beaches or casinos, though she left in place other restrictions passed by the state in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanding gun rights nationwide. The order from U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey, came in response to a lawsuit brought by seven people and the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs challenging parts of a law signed by Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in December. "This marks the beginning of the end for Governor Murphy's blatantly unconstitutional new carry law, which is going down in flames," said Scott Bach, executive director of the association, in a statement.