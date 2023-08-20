Abby Baudry:

Aug. 20—One of Michigan's biggest under-the-radar news items this spring was the release of the first two parts of a report commissioned by the Governor's Office of Foundation Liaison. The report's researchers were tasked to find a data-driven response to the question, "In what direction is Michigan heading?"

"Michigan's Path to a Prosperous Future: Population and Demographic Challenges and Opportunities," published by Altarum and Citizens Research Council, prompted a significant response from the governor, legislative leaders, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation unveiled at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

"[Make it in Michigan] is a comprehensive strategy to make more in Michigan. From good-paying jobs; a skilled, talented workforce; vibrant places to live, work, and raise a family; and powerful tools to bring manufacturing and supply chains home."

The following day's executive order established the Growing Michigan Together Council and the appointment of the country's first chief growth officer to develop a strategy to attract and retain talent, improve public education and upgrade and modernize infrastructure and transportation.

A selection of the report's key findings resonated with organizations working to attract and retain talent throughout the state:

* Michigan's population growth has lagged the nation for 50 years and is projected to continue.

* Michigan's population is older than average and getting older.

* More people are expected to leave Michigan for other states than move here, with an estimated net loss of more than 270,000 in the next 30 years.

The Grand Traverse region identified many of the same concerns when business and community stakeholders developed Traverse Connect's 2019 strategic plan. The loss of the working-age population in the region and the low percentage of bachelor's degree attainment informed the key priorities set in the 2019 plan, "Driving a Decade of Sustainable Economic Growth for the Grand Traverse Region," which matches the recommendation from the 2023 state report: "Strategies to keep more people in Michigan, especially young people, and to attract more people to the state offer the potential to shift the state's population and demographic path."

Michigan's Creative Coast, the region's talent attraction initiative, launched in 2020 to highlight the Grand Traverse region as an exceptional place to live, explore and fulfill your career. Its mission is to advance the economic vitality of the Grand Traverse region by elevating its innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem; attracting new people, new ideas and new businesses and placing the region on the map as an attractive career destination.

Michigan's Creative Coast's "Make it Here," tagline asks newcomers to imagine the creative possibilities of making a new career, business and life in the Traverse City area. A notable and distinct feature of our regional economy is the creative entrepreneurship that built our most notable companies and organizations. Whether it is technology or visual art, insurance or education, the folks making "it" in the Grand Traverse region have always leaned into their creativity to make it here.

Whether new talent decides to "Make it Here" or "Make it in Michigan," signs point to a winning strategy to counteract current trends and change the course of Michigan's economy and future.

Michigan's Creative Coast is engaged with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Growing Michigan Together Council to provide regional expertise to the development of a national marketing campaign to reverse the population trends identified in the "Michigan's Path to a Prosperous Future" report.

Last week, the governor announced four workgroups comprised of 64 Michiganders that have already started convening to develop strategic recommendations to the Growing Michigan Together Council as it develops "concrete goals to grow the state's population and propose recommendations to reach such goals, including with respect to retaining and attracting workforce talent, investing in infrastructure, and improving pre-K through postsecondary education in the state."

As the project lead for Michigan's Creative Coast, I am very honored to have been selected to join the Jobs, Talent & Economy workgroup. I look forward to representing northern Michigan, sharing my insights on attracting the working-age population and serving alongside the workgroup members from across the state.

Watch for more news from the Growing Michigan Together council as it launches a public engagement plan comprised of events across the state in the late summer and early fall.

Abby Baudry is the communications and strategic projects coordinator and project lead with Michigan's Creative Coast, the talent attraction program for Traverse Connect.