Abby De La Rosa, who has 3 kids with Nick Cannon, says seeing him with his other children's mothers turns her on 'a little bit'

Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa have three kids together. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

DJ Abby De La Rosa said seeing Nick Cannon with his other partners turns her on a little.

De La Rosa shares three kids with Cannon, who has fathered a total of 12 children with six women.

She previously said she knew Cannon was non-monogamous when they became involved.

Abby De La Rosa is opening up about the nature of her non-monogamous relationship with Nick Cannon.

Cannon, who has fathered 12 children with six women, shares three kids with De La Rosa: twin sons Zillion and Zion, born in June 2021, and daughter Beautiful, born in November 2022.

During Monday's episode of Cannon's new Amp weekday morning show "The Daily Cannon," De La Rosa, who appears on the show as a cohost and DJ, reflected on meeting Cannon at a DJ set he was doing and how he had "one of his other baby mamas there at the same time."

"I got love for all the women," the radio personality said of Cannon's other co-parents.

The majority of Cannon's children were born within the last three years. De La Rosa's daughter Beautiful was the fourth of five babies Cannon welcomed with multiple partners in 2022.

Cohost Courtney Bee Bledsoe then asked De La Rosa whether she minds seeing Cannon with other women or feels "a little jealousy" over the other women in Cannon's life. "Because I am so, like, calm and chill, what it will do for me is turn me on a little bit," De La Rosa said, before acknowledging that she does get "a little jealous."

"But then at the same time, it's just kinda like, you know, this is my baby daddy," she said.

This isn't the first time De La Rosa has spoken candidly about her relationship with Cannon.

Appearing on the "Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram" podcast in an episode released on September 14, 2022, De La Rosa said she knew that Cannon was not monogamous when they began dating.

"I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in," she told host Shan Boodram, adding that she's "always known the type of lifestyle he lived" and that she was also dating other people when the two began their relationship.

"Being in a polyamorous situation does not mean you have low self-esteem," she said later on the podcast.

