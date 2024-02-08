Abby the lab has picked a "big game" winner
We asked Abby from the Humane Society of Utah to join us on the turf to make a "big game" prediction!
The No. 17 Beavers are efficient, have depth and don’t hurt themselves.
All's fair in love and football.
The Apple Vision Pro is an ambitious first step into the world of spatial computing, with the best displays and AR integration we’ve ever seen. But it’s also clearly a beta product aimed at developers.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
They work for earbuds, computer cables and other tech, but fans say the possibilities are endless.
Some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Meta and Apple, have joined the US AI Safety Institute Consortium. This entity is tasked with carrying out actions outlined in Biden’s recent AI-focused executive order.
Consumer Reports' formula for determining the most satisfying cars to own boils down to one question for its readers: Would you buy that vehicle again? Corvette owners' answer is: Hell yes.
Microsoft’s post-acquisition layoffs at Activision Blizzard have already caught the FTC’s eye. Now we know more about which subsidiary studios will take the hit.
Octopath Traveler developer Acquire has been purchased by FromSoftware’s parent company, the Kadokawa Corporation, for an undisclosed sum. Acquire is also responsible for No Heroes Allowed VR, Akiba's Beat and Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed.
It's a "Choose Your Own Adventure" at 3B this fantasy baseball season. Andy Behrens breaks down the position for 2024.
Medals awarded at the Olympics and Paralympics will have a distinctive element from a Paris landmark.
Improve the look of dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this cult-fave cream.
Apple has introduced an AI model called MLLM-Guided Image Editing (MGIE), which uses multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret text-based commands when manipulating images
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.
Lego Fortnite is only two months old, but Epic Games is already out with an even bigger collaboration. Epic and Disney announced today that the companies will partner on an "all-new games and entertainment universe" that will bring characters from Disney's deep catalogue to life through a tie-in with Fortnite. Disney will take a $1.5 billion equity stake in Epic Games as part of the deal.
Players will be able to “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more” in the new entertainment universe, which will be powered by Epic’s flagship Unreal Engine.
Amgen is focused on price declines while it looks to fill out its portfolio and chase the new obesity market.
Who wants to make a deal? These players are great options to acquire or ship out in negotiations with your fantasy hockey leaguemates.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it — and it's on mega-sale.