Abby Lee Miller Celebrates New Season of Dance Moms at Lifetime Party amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is getting more comfortable stepping out amid her cancer battle.

The reality star appeared at Lifetime’s Summer Luau on Monday night held at the W Hollywood in Los Angeles. Miller sat in a wheelchair as she stopped and smiled for photos on the red carpet.

Miller has been slowly to the spotlight since she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, last year.

Last month, she attended her former Dance Moms student JoJo Siwa‘s sweet 16 birthday party.

A few weeks later, Miller, 53, reflected on her health on the one-year anniversary of her emergency spinal surgery, which eventually led to her cancer diagnosis.

Abby Lee Miller | Rich Fury/Getty More

Alongside a photo of her spinal surgery scar, Miller opened up about her journey and bashed some of the doctors that initially treated her.

“One year ago today ~ I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine,” she wrote. “This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt lymphoma. I endured ten rounds of chemo therapy (each lasting 6 days with 4 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) ten times! Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go.”

“I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk,” she continued. “Why didn’t the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that’s why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say! Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal. For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called federal ‘doctor’ who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER ‘doctor Hollywood’ who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days — STOP practicing! Please.”

In April 2018, after undergoing the emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the reality star was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Since then, Miller has been receiving chemotherapy and documenting her journey on social media.

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Confirms She’s Returning to Dance Moms amid Cancer Battle

Before her health crisis, Miller had been living in a halfway house following her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California. She was released from prison in March 2018.

In the trailer for the upcoming season of Dance Moms, Miller opened up about her cancer battle.

“In an instant, your life changes completely,” she said in the clip, followed by footage of her fighting back tears in a hospital bed. “I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk.”

“I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children,” she continued. “I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

Dance Moms premieres June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.