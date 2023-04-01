Abby Lee Miller reveals warning she gave to Todd Chrisley before prison sentence

Abby Lee Miller doled out some advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley ahead of their prison sentences in January.

The former “Dance Moms” star told Entertainment Tonight that she was communicating with Todd Chrisley via email and direct messages before he and his wife reported to their sentences in January after they were convicted of tax fraud.

“I said, ‘Be careful,’” Miller recalled of one of their exchanges. “If they want you, they’re going to get you.”

Miller went on to describe Todd Chrisley as “very bougie,” adding, “He is not going to be able to handle the soap and the towels… I think he’ll do some trade outs. There’s a way to survive in there.”

Abby Lee Miller (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Miller served eight months in prison from 2017 to 2018 after she was convicted of concealing assets from the bankruptcy court, and one count of failing to report an international currency transaction, according to the Department of Justice.

She had pleaded not guilty in October 2015 to concealing close to $1 million in income that U.S. investigators say she earned from her Lifetime show “Dance Moms” and spinoff projects during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In June 2022, a jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The reality TV couple were accused by investigators of submitting false documents in order to request bank loans and used a production company to hide income from the IRS.

The couple were sentenced to prison in November 2022 and reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in January. Todd Chrisley is serving a 12-year sentence, while Julie Chrisley is serving seven years.

Todd Chrisley has two children from his first marriage to Teresa Terry: Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 30. Todd and Julie Chrisley also have three children together: Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16.

Savannah Chrisley visits Hollywood Today Live on Feb. 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Savannah Chrisley gave fans an update on how her parents’ first weeks in prison went in an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.

She shared that her dad has been focusing on his faith and religion in prison.

Story continues

“He is working in the chapel, which is absolutely amazing, and I could never be more proud of my dad and the man that he is,” she said, sharing that they have been able to talk via email. “So dad, he’s doing pretty good. There’s days that are tough. There are struggles. We talk to him. We email him... we get to see him.”

As for her mother, Savannah Chrisley said that she has been going to church and playing cards.

“My mom, she’s made friends. She’s keeping busy. She’s going to church,” she said. “She’s working. She’s playing some spades. And when I tell you about playing, she has run a dog on everyone.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com