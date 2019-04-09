Abby Lee Miller Says 'It's Fine to Do Whatever I Want to Do' in Explosive New Dance Moms Trailer
Abby Lee Miller is back with an all-new dance team — and the tensions are high.
In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer of Lifetime’s upcoming season of Dance Moms, the 52-year-old has returned to her roots: teaching dance while breaking hearts along the way.
“As a dancer, you put your heart out there every day,” she tells the young members of her team. “Somebody is going to stab it.”
“I fought hard to be here,” she continues. “You have to fight to be a champion.”
In true Dance Moms fashion, the trailer teases plenty of tears, parent rivalries, and, of course, Miller’s choice words for both the moms and the kids, including telling a parent that her child “sucks.”
“This is my livelihood,” she says. “It’s fine to do whatever I want to do, and I will do whatever I want to do. Watch out!”
In an exclusive first trailer in February, Miller opened up about her battle with cancer and revealed just how she regained the strength to return.
“In an instant, your life changes completely,” Miller said in the clip, followed by raw footage of her fighting back tears in a hospital bed. “I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk.”
“I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children,” she added. “I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”
RELATED: ‘OMG!’ Abby Lee Miller Confirms She’s Returning to Dance Moms Amid Cancer Battle
Amid her ongoing cancer struggle, Miller first revealed that she was returning to work in November, by posting a photo of herself sitting in her wheelchair in front of the cameras — and an “Abby Lee Dance Company” logo.
In April 2018, one day after undergoing emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the reality star — who was released from prison in March 2018 — was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.
RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Says She’s ‘Thankful’ for Fans’ Continued Support Amid Her Health Struggle
“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who treated the star, said at the time. “We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor — it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”
Miller went into the emergency room after she experienced “excruciating neck pain” and weakness in her arm, and after her condition deteriorated over the next couple days, Dr. Melamed performed emergency surgery for a multi-level laminectomy.
Since then, Miller has been receiving chemotherapy and documenting her journey via social media. (Miller left her rehabilitation facility in September.)
An insider previously told PEOPLE that Miller has struggled to “stay positive throughout this journey.”
“She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again,” the insider added.
RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Gets Back to Work in Front of the Camera After Her Health Crisis
Before her health crisis, Miller had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July 2017.
She was officially released from the halfway house in May.
Dance Moms premieres June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.