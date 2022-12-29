Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills

Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month.

The Tribune-Review said the studio was sold to the owner of Krise Transportation, Timothy Krise, for $300,000.

Krise told the Tribune-Review that a representative for Miller contacted him for the potential sale.

“We already have a … property next door. We’ve been expanding business in the area and thought this was a great opportunity,” Krise told the Trib.

He intends to use the studio as a training center for bus drivers in surrounding school districts.

“Dance Moms” was filmed at the studio starting in 2011. Miller appeared on the show until 2017, when she was charged with bankruptcy and fraud. She served a year in federal prison before returning to the show.

