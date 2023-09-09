ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu looks into Santee growth
In 1950 three years before KGTV started there were only about 2,000 people living in Santee.
In 1950 three years before KGTV started there were only about 2,000 people living in Santee.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $85 and lots, lots more.
Get concert-hall sound at a back-alley price.
Morgan Cadenhead went viral on TikTok for calling the process "miserable." But she's not alone.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Welcome to Pilot Rewind, Yahoo Entertainment's flashback series revisiting the first episodes of the most memorable series from TV history. Grab a flashlight and watch out for black oil as we revisit the first-ever installment of an era-defining sci-fi series.
She claims this 2007 VHS tape alone could be worth nearly $6,000.
Bargain alert! These wireless wonders are at the top of our list.
BMW has had another subscription scheme backfire. But vehicle feature subscriptions are an unstoppable trend. Which ones might we actually pay for?
Folks are finally learning that a salad spinner is a must-have. It's the only way to get all that dirty water off your greens after washing and this one on Amazon is A1.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Biden had yearned to be the president for decades. When he finally stepped into the Oval Office as commander in chief, it was during one of the most tumultuous moments in modern American history.
Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard is stepping down. The industry veteran, instrumental in guiding Fortnite to immense popularity, said he will retire at the end of September.
Daryl Dixon returns this week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
A signature scent is the best way to leave a lasting impression. These are my favorite long-lasting fragrances that generate the most compliments.
Voters increasingly say Biden is too old to run for reelection, and a resilient economy may not change their minds.