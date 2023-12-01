ABC 10News' Pet of the Week: Poinsettia

TechCrunch

Forests are worth as much as $150 trillion, according to the Boston Consulting Group, with much of the interest in them centering around carbon credits. “The hope is that improving data quality and cost-effective monitoring will help increase the value of a conserved or restored forest," writes Tim De Chant in our most recent survey of climate tech investors. In the first of a two-part series, M&A expert David Martin explains some of the unforeseen barriers that might prevent a merger from happening.