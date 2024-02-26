ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Light showers Monday, Tuesday
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Light showers Monday, Tuesday
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Light showers Monday, Tuesday
As humans spend increasing amounts of time indoors, we lose access to the sun’s natural benefits. Recognition of season affective disorder has grown accordingly. Light therapy lamps have become increasingly popular as a result.
A 1976 Chevrolet Sportvan Beauville passenger van covered with Native American-themed artwork, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 65,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
Next up: Michigan's Republican primary on Feb. 27.
Intuitive Machines revealed in a press conference Friday evening that the lander tipped over upon reaching the moon. It's on its side, but is able to communicate and sunlight is reaching its solar panels.
One fellow fan feels 'like a wizard' when using it.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
Shoppers say this No. 1 bestselling shower squeegee is extremely well-made and actually 'heavy duty.'
Tax refunds decreased compared to the previous year and so did the number of taxpayers who filed early.
Intuitive Machines' spacecraft touched down yesterday on the lunar surface . CEO Steve Altemus confirmed during a press conference Friday that, while it wasn't a perfect landing, it's nothing short of a miracle the spacecraft landed intact at all. Using a small model of the lander, Altemus demonstrated how engineers believe the spacecraft, called Odysseus, made its descent given the most recent telemetry data.
Manual transmissions seem to be on the way out, but there are still a good number of cars, trucks and SUVs with them, from cheap to expensive.
On-trend and so soft, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
Google's "Help me write" can literally help you write more descriptive sentences or even full paragraphs from a short prompt.
A new paint using nanosphere-based ink could weigh just 10 percent that of traditional options. It could have financial and environmental benefits.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that struggling consumers are using BNPL for everyday purchases, which could add to their debt.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Expectations are running high for Nvidia's earnings, seen both as a barometer for the AI trade and as a potential turning point for stocks.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.