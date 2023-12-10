ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small

TechCrunch

When you open it, you can see all of this week’s content from this specific friend — it’s a sort of weekly story, a curated photo journal from your friends. After a few weeks of usage, when you open your own Retro profile, it becomes a highly curated photo journal of your life’s most memorable moments — small and big. As the year is about to end, Retro users can now find a new "Recaps" button on their profile.