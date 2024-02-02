ABC Awards Gala: Deborah Price named Brevard's 2024 Teacher of the Year

In front of a grateful crowd of about 300 fellow educators, sixth grade English Language Arts Teacher Deborah Price of Riviera Elementary School was named Brevard's 2024 Teacher of the Year.

"What an incredible opportunity," she said following Thursday's ceremony at the Radisson Resort at the Port in Cape Canaveral.

Deborah Price of Rivera Elementary in Palm Bay, one of six finalists, was named Teacher of the Year at the Brevard Schools Foundation's ABC Awards Gala. Presented by Community Credit Union at held at the Radisson Resort at the Port, the annual event recognizes education professionals.

"I cannot believe this. This is such an honor to represent Brevard County, especially because I was with five extraordinary finalists."

Teacher of the Year is an annual honor bestowed on an educator in every Florida school district, one that will send Price to represent Brevard at the state level. She'll be considered for the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education, which would allow her to act as a representative and spokesperson for educators throughout the state.

Price was recognized with five other finalists for the award, as well as numerous other staff, administrators and volunteers cited for other honors at the gala hosted by Brevard Schools Foundation.

Superintendent Mark Rendell commended teachers for their daily work, quipping with the crowd that their efforts to teach children is similar to brain surgery.

"We are doing brain surgery every day, just without a scalpel," he said. "We're going to celebrate the best brain surgeons we have here in Brevard County."

Award recipients and guests were treated to music performances by Viera High School's jazz band and Satellite High School's choir.

The Satellite High School Choir performs at the Brevard Schools Foundation's ABC Awards Gala, an event recognizing education professionals and held Thursday at the Radisson Resort at the Port.

Members of the district and community spoke of their appreciation for teachers, administrators and volunteers, with speakers including School Board Chair Megan Wright; Tara Harris, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction; Dan Kelly, CEO of Community Credit Florida; and Janice Kershaw and Rich Miller of Brevard Schools Foundation.

Pamela Brockmeyer, last year's Teacher of the Year, introduced the 2024 finalists and presented Price with the award.

"Students look to us as role models, and some day, they will come up to you, where you least expect it, and say, 'Hey, remember me? You taught me that I could be anything, and you believed in me and I appreciate you,'" she said.

"That is why we are leaders, role models and most of all, superhero teachers."

Deborah Price: a teacher with grit, determination, resiliency

Price, who moved to Brevard County as a child in fourth grade and is in her 25th year of teaching, spoke of her childhood memories. She recalled a teacher who helped encourage her to overcome the physical challenges of a disability in elementary school, and who kept pushing her to read, even when she was failing reading.

"No teacher had ever asked me what I needed before," she said, adding that because this teacher asked, the two were able to come up with solutions to help her seating situation in class — a distraction that was causing her to fail reading.

Colleen Rockshaw of Southwest Middle School, one of the finalists for Teacher of the Year honors, congratulates winner Deborah Price of Riviera Elementary in Palm Bay. The honor was awarded at Brevard Schools Foundation's ABC Awards Gala recognizing education professionals.

She encouraged her fellow teachers to follow that teacher's example.

"Think about that powerful question — 'What do you need?'" she said. "That question is powerful, because it requires the other person to take responsibility first, but then offer support at the same time. It reassures people that if they keep going, you will be there to support them."

Her principal, Mary Myers, described her as a teacher with grit, determination and resiliency.

"(Price's) journey was a tough one," she said, adding that Price faced behavioral and medical challenges as a student. "What I can also tell you is that Deb Price's journey led her to the career she was born to do."

Previously, Price was named Brevard's representative for the 2017 Florida Reading Association Elementary Reading Teacher of the Year. Among other accolades, she has won the Florida Department of Education High Impact Teacher distinction twice and was awarded the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant in 2019.

Price received a prize package valued at almost $5,000 that included a monetary gift from Community Credit Union Florida, one year use of a car from Space Coast Honda, a computer from Connection Lenovo and more.

Other winners: Teachers, administrators, volunteers

Though only one Teacher of the Year was named, multiple teachers, administrators and volunteers were honored in other categories.

Terri Bagby, before and after care coordinator at Quest Elementary School, was honored as BPS' Employee of the Year in November. She was honored again at Thursday's ceremony and will represent Brevard in the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year program.

Robert "Bobby" Pruett won the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership, while Kellee McCluney received the Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award. Pruett hails from Satellite High School, and McCluney works at Saturn Elementary School. Their awards were initially announced at the district's annual summer leadership conference.

The Outstanding School Volunteer Award was given to individuals in youth, adult and senior categories. Natalie Dutill of Heritage High School won the Volunteer of the Year youth category, while Jacqueline Riemersma of Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School won the adult Volunteer of the Year category and Dianne Jackson of University Park Elementary School won the senior Volunteer of the Year category.

Price wasn't the only teacher honored. Three "rookie" teachers, or educators in their first year of teaching, took home awards:

Joshua Katz, Croton Elementary, elementary

Amanda Taylor, Southwest Middle School, middle

Brooke Haid, Rockledge High School, secondary

Educators in their second year of teaching — or "emerging" teachers — were also honored:

Alexis Henriquez, Longleaf Elementary School, elementary

Rachel Moore, Stone Magnet Middle School, middle

Sophia Wixted, West Shore Jr./Sr. High School, secondary

"As we celebrate tonight, I pray you take away from this evening the importance of the work that you do," school board chair Wright said.

"I hope you know that you are making a difference in teaching the next generation of leaders in our county. Be reminded that you matter, that you are appreciated and Brevard County is a better place because of each of you."

