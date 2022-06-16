ABC Life Holders Weighing Stake Sale at $4 Billion Value, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- The minority investors in ABC Life Insurance Co., the insurer controlled by Chinese state-owned Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., are considering a sale of their stake, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investors, who own about 49% of closely-held ABC Life, are working with a financial adviser on the possible sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A transaction could value the whole life insurance business at about $3 billion to $4 billion, the people said.

The potential transaction has drawn preliminary interest from both global and local banks, insurers and funds seeking to expand in the world’s second-largest economy, the people said. Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that they will lead to a deal, the people said.

The size of the stake that may be sold could range from 20% to 49%, and could also include a so-called bancassurance deal, the people said. In a bancassurance partnership, an insurer such as ABC Life is permitted to sell its products in a bank’s branches and other retail channels for a set period.

ABC Life offers services including life, health and accident insurance, according to AgBank’s latest annual report. Its total assets as of the end of last year reached 125.6 billion yuan ($18.6 billion). Its total premium income last year climbed to 30.1 billion yuan, a 11.3% increase over 2020. ABC Life was known as Jiahe Life Insurance Co. before AgBank acquired a 51% stake in 2012.

Its minority shareholders include Beijing Zhongguancun Science City Construction Holdings Co., Tibet Tengyun Investment Management Inc. and China New Era Co., ABC Life’s website shows.

Representatives for Beijing-based ABC Life and the minority shareholders didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

