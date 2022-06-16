ABC Life Holders Weighing Stake Sale at $4 Billion Value, Sources Say

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The minority investors in ABC Life Insurance Co., the insurer controlled by Chinese state-owned Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., are considering a sale of their stake, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The investors, who own about 49% of closely-held ABC Life, are working with a financial adviser on the possible sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A transaction could value the whole life insurance business at about $3 billion to $4 billion, the people said.

The potential transaction has drawn preliminary interest from both global and local banks, insurers and funds seeking to expand in the world’s second-largest economy, the people said. Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that they will lead to a deal, the people said.

The size of the stake that may be sold could range from 20% to 49%, and could also include a so-called bancassurance deal, the people said. In a bancassurance partnership, an insurer such as ABC Life is permitted to sell its products in a bank’s branches and other retail channels for a set period.

ABC Life offers services including life, health and accident insurance, according to AgBank’s latest annual report. Its total assets as of the end of last year reached 125.6 billion yuan ($18.6 billion). Its total premium income last year climbed to 30.1 billion yuan, a 11.3% increase over 2020. ABC Life was known as Jiahe Life Insurance Co. before AgBank acquired a 51% stake in 2012.

Its minority shareholders include Beijing Zhongguancun Science City Construction Holdings Co., Tibet Tengyun Investment Management Inc. and China New Era Co., ABC Life’s website shows.

Representatives for Beijing-based ABC Life and the minority shareholders didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Updates with details of ABC Life acquisition in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Survey Reveals Businesses Are Out of Touch With How Much Employees and Consumers Actually Trust Them

    On June 15, PcW -- which dedicates itself to helping organizations build trust and deliver sustained outcomes -- released its 2022 Consumer Intelligence Series Survey on Trust and revealed that 84% of...

  • MSC Weighs Buying Controlling Stake in Global Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA is considering taking a controlling stake in the world’s largest cruise port operator, Global Ports Holding Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic

  • Here's How to Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk

    A successful retirement means living out your days happily without running out of money. Longevity risk can throw a wrench in your retirement plans with the possibility of outliving your funds. The good news is that you can factor this risk … Continue reading → The post Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Tweets He Leans Toward Ron DeSantis for President in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis embraced the backing of Elon Musk, joking that he welcomed “support from African Americans,” including the White, South African-born Tesla Inc. chief who said earlier he’s leaning toward the Republican for president in 2024.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • This is One of the Easiest Ways to Gift Assets When You Die

    Parents and grandparents looking for a way to pass assets to their beneficiaries should consider a bare trust, also known as a naked trust or simple trust. It is one of the simplest forms of a trust but can still … Continue reading → The post How Does a Bare Trust Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At least 1 Florida property insurance company unable to secure reinsurance by mid-June

    Two weeks after the deadline for property insurance companies to submit reinsurance plans to rating agencies and the state’s office of insurance regulation, at least one company has not been able to secure funding for the upcoming hurricane season. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/price-of-paradise/at-least-1-florida-property-insurance-company-unable-to-secure-reinsurance-by-mid-june

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • The Fed announced its highest interest rate hike in 28 years. Here’s what it means for your wallet

    Americans will feel the effects across their financial lives, from their savings accounts to debt repayments.

  • SEC expands investigation into Donald Trump’s Truth Social

    Focus is on company’s communications with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Bank of England boss Bailey says 'be prepared to lose all your money' in crypto after lender Celsius freezes accounts

    "If you want to invest in these assets, OK. But be prepared to lose all your money," the governor of the UK's central bank told lawmakers.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation sits at a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term. “Maintaining a cash cushion for emergencies is always encouraged, and you should also have any large upcoming expenses accounted for in cash,” says Anastasio.

  • 3 financial moves to make right now after the Fed’s biggest rate hike since 1994

    The Fed's 75 basis point rate hike comes after a hotter-than-expected inflation report on May consumer prices.

  • The Japanese Yen Is Like a Pressure Cooker and the Lid's About to Blow Off

    Most developed central banks had Japan as a case study decades long ago, serving as a crystal ball into the future, yet they seemed to ignore the repercussions of the Japanese QE experiment. As Japan went from boom to bust, they ignored all the warning signs and instead embarked on the same path as them. The Yen has moved from 115 vs. the Dollar to about 135 today.

  • Where Americans Are Cutting Back As Inflation Closes In

    Stressed-out U.S. consumers are cutting back on spending in a big way. In fact, the problem is likely worse than many believe.

  • Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cricket-IPL broadcast deal fetches $6.2 billion; Disney, Viacom18 bag rights

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -U.S. media behemoth Walt Disney and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries were the major winners in a high-stakes bid to broadcast the IPL, the world's richest cricket league, for the next five years in deals fetching the organisers $6.2 billion. Disney-owned Star India retained the television broadcast rights to the Indian Premier League for 235.75 billion Indian rupees ($3.02 billion), Jay Shah, a top cricket board official said on Tuesday, after a three-day online auction saw the league's broadcast value triple from the last one in 2017. At $3.02 billion, Disney will pay over a billion dollars more than its previous bid in 2017, which also included online streaming rights.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor defends the decision to turn his company's stock into a highly levered bitcoin bet: 'I can't come up with a better idea'

    "If you had a chance to grab $2 billion at 1.5% interest, it seems like a reasonable thing to do and I'm glad we did it," Michael Saylor said.