An ABC News anchor was caught on a hot mic saying that the network killed her Epstein exposé in 2015 and that she thinks the sex offender was '100%' murdered

In a leaked video that didn't air, the ABC News anchor Amy Robach is seen discussing how upset she was that the network killed her 2015 exposé of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Specifically, Robach's story relied on an interview with Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Epstein of sex-trafficking her.

The right-wing organization Project Veritas published the video on Tuesday. It said the video was from August and obtained from an unnamed network insider.

ABC News and Robach both released statements saying the 2015 interview didn't meet the network's editorial standards to air.

The ABC News anchor Amy Robach appears to have been caught in a candid moment saying her network killed a story that would have exposed the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein years before he became headline news.

In a video published on Tuesday by Project Veritas, a right-wing organization mostly known for its hidden-camera gotcha videos, Robach appears to be discussing Epstein between takes.

In the video, which Project Veritas said was from August, Robach complains that her 2015 story on Epstein was killed and that she firmly believes Epstein was murdered.

Robach's Epstein exposé has not seen the light of day

Robach said in the video that the network killed her 2015 story partly because of concerns about access to prominent people.

"I've had the story for three years. I've had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air," she said, referring to one of Epstein's most prominent and public accusers who now goes by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged that she was recruited to be Epstein's sex slave.

Robach said that unnamed detractors initially questioned the story's newsworthiness. Then, she said, the UK royal family "threatened us a million different ways" after learning that Robach was reporting on Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew.

"We were so afraid we wouldn't be able to interview Kate and Will that we — that also quashed the story," she said, referring to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement in August that Andrew met Epstein in 1999 and saw him "infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year," including after Epstein's release from jail in 2010. The Duke of York called it "a mistake and an error" to see Epstein after his conviction of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Robach's account matches reporting from NPR in August that Giuffre was flown to New York, stayed in the Ritz-Carlton, and was interviewed on camera for over an hour but never got an explanation why her segment didn't air.

"I viewed the ABC interview as a potential game-changer," Giuffre told NPR. "Its wide viewership would have been the first time for me to speak out against the government for basically looking the other way and to describe the anger and betrayal victims felt."