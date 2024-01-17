ABC News cancels Republican primary debate in New Hampshire over lack of candidates

ABC News and WMUR have canceled the Republican primary debate scheduled for Thursday in New Hampshire, citing a lack of candidate participation.

"Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race," ABC News reported Tuesday. "As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire."

ABC News said candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley did not respond to their invitations to the debate by the Tuesday afternoon deadline the network and New Hampshire TV station WMUR had set.

According to ABC News, four candidates had qualified for the debate under previously announced criteria. In addition to Trump and Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also qualified and had previously confirmed participation.

Christie announced his exit from the 2024 Republican race last week.

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town hall campaign event where he announced he is dropping out of the race on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Windham, N.H.

The state of Republican debates

Haley said in a statement Tuesday she would only debate Trump or President Joe Biden, leaving DeSantis as the only candidate committed to being on the debate stage Thursday.

“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign,” Haley said in the statement, released as she campaigned in New Hampshire. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”

To earn a spot on the debate stage, candidates had to finish in the top three in the Iowa caucuses or receive at least 10% in two separate national polls of Republican primary voters, or at least 10% in two separate New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet ABC's standards for reporting.

The same pollster can count more than once only if the polls are conducted in wholly separate field periods.

