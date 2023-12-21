ABC Store hours change for Christmas. What to know about buying booze in the Triangle

If you’re hoping to make a festive beverage this Christmas season, you’ll need to plan ahead and get your liquor before the holiday.

Here’s what North Carolina’s ABC Commission says about when liquor can be bought or sold in the state: “No ABC store shall be open, and no ABC store employee shall sell alcoholic beverages, on any Sunday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. A local board may otherwise determine the days on which its stores shall be closed.”

Plus, this year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday.

▪ What about beer and wine? Grocery stores and convenience stores open on Christmas Eve can sell beer and wine. You can still buy liquor by the drink at bars and restaurants on holidays.

▪ Will ABC stores have any other altered hours this holiday week? To help you plan your shopping trips, we’ve compiled Christmas week operating hours for ABC stores in the Triangle. And you can find an ABC store near you at: abc.nc.gov/Search/ABCStoreLocator.

To help you plan your shopping trips, we’ve compiled operating hours for ABC stores in the Triangle for the Christmas holiday.

Wake County ABC liquor store Christmas hours

▪ Wake County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before Christmas: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, then 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

(Note: The New Bern Avenue location closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.)

▪ The stores will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Wake County ABC store holiday hours, visit wakeabc.com.

Durham County ABC liquor store Christmas hours

▪ Durham County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before Christmas: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

▪ The stores will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Durham County ABC store holiday hours, visit durhamabc.com.

A clerk stocks shelves at an ABC liquor store in North Carolina.

Orange County ABC liquor store Christmas hours

▪ Orange County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before Christmas: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

▪ The stores will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Orange County ABC store holiday hours, visit orangeabc.com.

ABC store.

Chatham County ABC liquor store Christmas hours

▪ Orange County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before Christmas. Hours vary by store, so check in with your nearby location.

▪ The stores will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Orange County ABC store holiday hours, visit chathamabc.com or call 919-335-0531.

Johnston County ABC liquor store Christmas hours

▪ Johnston County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before Christmas: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(Note: Three locations — Selma, Kenly and Princeton — close at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.)

▪ The stores will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Johnston County ABC store holiday hours, visit johnstonabc.com or call 919-934-7249.

Which grocery stores in the Triangle are open on Christmas Eve + Day? Here’s a list.

Only a few days until Christmas! Here are updated shopping hours for Triangle stores

Why is NC’s Cardinal the bird of Christmas? (Spoiler: It’s not just because it’s red)