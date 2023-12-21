Are ABC stores in Charlotte open Christmas weekend? Here’s when to buy holiday booze

The countdown to Christmas is on, but if you want any festive drinks to go with your holiday feast, be prepared to plan ahead.

Some grocery and convenience stores around Charlotte will be open for the holiday if you want to buy beer or wine.

But North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores across the state, including Mecklenburg County, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“No ABC store shall be open, and no ABC store employee shall sell alcoholic beverages, on any Sunday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, or Christmas Day,” the ABC Commission of North Carolina website says. “A local board may otherwise determine the days on which its stores shall be closed.”

But there will be time to swing by a liquor store beforehand, with local ABC stores open until Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stores will be back open with regular business hours on Dec. 26.

Want to buy liquor online? Some locations also take online orders with the new ABC TO GO mobile app to pick up in stores. You can find more information and find your closest location at www.meckabc.com.