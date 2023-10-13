ABC11 Together Perspectives: Operation Save-A-Life
Every year ABC11 sponsors Operation Save-A-Life which donates smoke detectors to local fire departments to deliver to communities.
Every year ABC11 sponsors Operation Save-A-Life which donates smoke detectors to local fire departments to deliver to communities.
The key to saving on travel costs could be sitting in your wallet.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Richard Torrez, a silver medalist for the 2021 U.S. Olympic boxing team, returns to the ring Saturday, hoping to take another step on his journey toward contention in the heavyweight division.
As social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta and TikTok face off with regulators and the theater of public opinion for how they are handling incendiary and graphic content, disinformation, writing and other media related to Hamas and Israel, Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has controversially come out to defend how his messaging app is not taking down some of the more sensitive war-related coverage that can be found on there, claiming that it can prove to be an important channel for information. In his Telegram post today, Durov -- borrowing some of the more "high-level" language that other social media executives have used -- said that "Telegram's moderators and AI tools remove millions of obviously harmful content from our public platform," but he also swiftly moved on to defending the app continuing to allow sensitive content under the category of "war-related coverage."
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
Save a wild 70% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
2023 Toyota Crown luxury hybrid sedan earns the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. It's one of very few large sedans to earn the commendation.
The Psyche mission will arrive at the metallic asteroid — also known as an M-type asteroid, and it’s the largest in the solar system — in 2029 and study it in orbit for about two years.
Days after TikTok announced a new developer-facing feature, Direct Post, that makes it easier for third-party apps to publish videos to its platform, Meta has announced that its own Sharing to Reels widget for mobile apps is now available to all developers. Similar to TikTok's Direct Post, the idea with Sharing to Reels is to leverage the broader community of video editing apps to generate more content for Meta's short-form video platform and TikTok competitor. The Sharing to Reels integration was launched last November in a limited alpha test with a range of app makers as partners, including Lightricks (Videoleap), Reface, Smule, VivaVideo, SNOW, B612, VITA and Zoomerang.
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
The Braves were outplayed by the Phillies in the NLDS, but 104 wins and six straight division titles suggest they'll be back here next year.
We cherry-picked the stuff worth snapping up: Kate Spade, Beats, Apple, Shark, Nespresso, Martha Stewart, Lenovo and more.
Delivery driver insurance can help protect you when delivering food for companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
There's something for everyone.
Schools across the U.S. are embracing Sandlercore, paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian by emulating his fashion choices.
Consumers are still shelling out, tapping into their nostalgia this spooky season.
It's so high-tech that it cuts your chore time in half.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.57% this week from 7.49% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
Serious savings abound on Hanes, Puma, Gap, Levi's, Adidas and more.