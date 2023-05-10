ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix Latest Headlines | May 9, 7pm
ABC15 latest stories.
Jack Kirchner strikes out school-record 17, Bishop Eustace beats St. Augustine in Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic; quarterfinal recap, semifinal schedule
What we know about The Mandalorian season 4, including release date, cast and plot.
The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia appeared to put their altercation behind them in a funny moment before Game 5.
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani surpassed Babe Ruth in career pitching strikeouts during the Angels' game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs declined an invitation to celebrate their second straight college football title with President Joe Biden due to scheduling conflicts.
The three-time Masters winner has named the course he thinks has more challenging greens than Augusta National
Charlotte Flair was part of the lineup for the American Cornhole League’s third Johnsonville SuperHole IV preliminary Pro-Am on May 5. Flair teamed with ACL Pro Bret Guy against Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton and ACL Pro Whittney Martinez (ACL Pro) in the first round. Flair and Guy won to advance to the final round, where […] The post Charlotte Flair Competes At American Cornhole League’s Johnsonville SuperHole IV (Photos/Video) appeared first on Wrestlezone.
A collegiate golfer played the round of his life in U.S. Open qualifying ... then realized he'd broken the rules while doing so.
After weeks of missing action, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE tonight, attacking Trish Stratus in a fit of revenge. During an in-ring segment tonight, Stratus came out to the ring and called out Lynch, saying that she hasn’t seen or heard from the superstar in weeks and hoping she’s okay. Stratus then took […] The post Becky Lynch Returns, Attacks Trish Stratus On 5/8 WWE RAW appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, a source close to the negotiations in the kingdom told AFP on Tuesday.Despite several reports linking Messi with Al Hilal, one of the top Saudi teams, club sources told AFP they had not been in direct contact with PSG. Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge insisted Tuesday his son has not decided where he will play next season.
Creators Bria Jones and Shawtysin both posted widely viewed videos accusing Tarte Cosmetics of making them feel bad on recent trips.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid praised WR Rashee Rice after the team's three-day rookie minicamp, but he noted one area where the draft pick needs work.
The Avalanche will have to play another season without their captain.
Paul Goydos says the use of carts on the PGA Tour Champions puts him at a "competitive disadvantage"
NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke provided an inside look at Jordan Poole's postgame availability after the Warriors' Game 4 loss to the Lakers.
The Tigers no longer control their destiny in the SEC West.
It comes weeks after Tristan was pictured giving Kris Jenner a huge hug while she and Kim were sat courtside at one of his basketball games.
A former Badger LB currently leads the USFL in tackles
Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson are the three highest-valued athletes in women's college sports.
Manchester United are preparing moves this summer for another defender – and are set to pay big bucks for one star