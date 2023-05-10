ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix Latest Headlines | May 9, 7pm

Wrestle Zone

After weeks of missing action, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE tonight, attacking Trish Stratus in a fit of revenge. During an in-ring segment tonight, Stratus came out to the ring and called out Lynch, saying that she hasn't seen or heard from the superstar in weeks and hoping she's okay. Stratus then took […]