ABC15 Headlines Midday

Watch the latest headlines for December 12, 2023, as of 12 p.m.
After a blistering 2023 rally, stock market bulls believe the worst effects of higher interest rates have already passed.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow on December 13. Each recap will offers users a look-back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is also sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
Make spirits bright with the best holiday fragrances, delivered right to your (or their) front door.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
After a serious health situation, Stephen Colbert comes back strong, plus George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Dua LIpa have some serious late-night laughs.
The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'
The Titans scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:40 to stun a Dolphins team struggling with a hobbled Tyreek Hill.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him Monday night.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
If you base your opinions on recent news, you might think that the electric vehicle industry in the U.S. is in dire straits. Headlines tout that carmakers are worried about EV growth, consumer demand is waning, and President Biden's tax breaks haven't helped drive consumers towards EVs. Electric vehicles are actually selling faster than any other automotive segment, and total sales are expected to exceed 1 million for the first time this year.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Has reportedly laid off 15 people across various departments.
Ford will cut production of its all-electric pickup truck in 2024 in an effort to match consumer demand. Ford executives signaled in October during its third-quarter earnings call plans to "adjust" production of its all-electric vehicles and delay about $12 billion in investments due to softening demand for higher-priced premium electric vehicles. The automaker didn't explicitly refer to the Lightning during the earnings call, instead pointing to other examples such as the reduction in Mustang Mach-E production and the decision to delay a second battery factory in Kentucky.