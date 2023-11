TechCrunch

Ole (pronounced “o-lay”), an on-demand fashion app that promises to deliver designer clothing to you in less than an hour, recently closed a $1.5 million funding round, the company exclusively told TechCrunch. This brings the total amount raised to $2 million -- Ole secured $500,000 from Y Combinator last year. Ole makes it easy for last-minute shoppers to purchase outfits in time for special occasions, vacations or events.