ABC15 journalist files $19 million claim against Chandler after police pursuit causes major injuries

Nine months after a high-speed police chase left a dozen injured and at least one person in custody, one local family filed a $19 million claim against the City of Chandler due to police practices they say nearly killed them.

According to information from Chandler police, on July 24, 2021, Andres and Normalicia Ramirez were driving on their way to get ice cream when, just after 8 p.m., they entered an intersection on Dobson and Frye roads and were struck by an RV traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

The impact nearly killed them, crushing their vehicle and pushing them 200 feet down the road. Andres Ramirez, the driver, went into a medically induced coma for two weeks and Normalicia Ramirez was in intensive care for numerous broken bones and internal injuries that required surgery.

The RV, driven by 32-year-old Arnold Serrano, was in the midst of a high-speed police pursuit originating two miles east at a residence in downtown Chandler, according to arrest documents.

The RV hit several other vehicles, injuring a total of twelve people before coming to a complete stop. Serrano, who sustained gunshot wounds and injuries related to the crash, was arrested shortly after.

On April 13, the Ramirez family announced they planned to file a lawsuit against the Chandler police department. The announcement was the follow up to a $19 million claim for damages – not against Serrano, but against the Chandler police department for chasing him in the first place, the couple said in a release.

The Arizona Republic obtained a copy of the claim, which states Andres Ramirez continues to suffer excruciating pain and will likely need additional surgeries as he continues rehabilitation. Ramirez still deals with "considerable physical limitations" and is unable to enjoy daily life according to the claim.

The couple said officers did not follow their department’s guidelines for vehicle pursuits, creating a life-threatening and dangerous situation that ended in their critical injuries.

Story continues

“Cases like this highlight the importance of police officers and agencies to train and act in accordance with the trends throughout the United States to avoid a police chase that puts citizens in harm's way over relatively minor allegations,” Mark Breyer, the Ramirez’s legal representation, stated in the release.

Chandler police’s pursuit policy specifically prohibits high-speed vehicle pursuits for minor traffic violations, stolen vehicles, and non-violent felonies. It also states that a pursuit is only justified when the need for immediately catching a criminal outweighs the danger created by the pursuit.

In the July incident, police were originally called to a downtown Chandler residence because Serrano was allegedly trespassing inside an RV located on the property. Upon arrival, officers encountered an uncooperative Serrano along with the owner of the residence, who stated their willingness to press charges, arrest documents state.

As officers attempted to get Serrano to leave the RV and the residence, he turned the vehicle on and drove through the residence’s yard gate and onto the street, the arrest documents state. He then accelerated in the direction of an officer sitting behind a parked car nearby, prompting another officer to begin firing his pistol at the RV driver's side. This marked the start of the ten-minute chase, arrest documents say.

“The defendant turned the vehicle he was driving into a weapon and intentionally went through controlled intersections without any regard for the safety of others,” arrest documents say. “His intent to use the size of this vehicle was clearly demonstrated at the onset of this event when he drove it at a uniformed officer.”

Andres and Normalicia Ramirez require ongoing physical therapy because of the injury caused during the pursuit.

The claim also states that Ramirez was a journalist with ABC15 at the time of the incident but has yet to be medically cleared to return to work. The claim says other members of Ramirez's family, including his wife, also continue to suffer from their injuries.

Anita Helt, the station's vice president and general manager, told The Arizona Republic that Ramirez, an assignment manager at the station, remains an employee but is currently on leave.

"Andy is the heart of our newsroom, a nearly 25-year member of our ABC15 news team who we love and so many of us look up to," Helt said in an emailed statement days after the incident. "He is a respected journalist who cares about our community and a genuinely kind person. Our team’s thoughts and prayers are with him and his beautiful wife, Norma, their girls and the entire Ramirez family."

Reach breaking news intern Brock Blasdell at Bblasdell@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @BrockBlasdell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ABC15 journalist files claim against Chandler after police chase causes injuries