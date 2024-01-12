ABC15 speaks to attorney hired to defend Phoenix amid DOJ investigation
City officials are asking for “remedial recommendations” to be made. The department released a 53-page report Thursday outlining reforms already made.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Juan Soto, already breaking records for the Yankees.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
Memphis-based Dextrous Robotics is calling it a day. The news, noted by the Robot Report, was confirmed by the warehouse robotics firm’s CEO, Evan Drumwright, on LinkedIn. Last year, Dextrous made headlines for its novel approach to truck unloading.
The Packers cornerback stepped on a teammate's foot Wednesday
With a flat 2% cash-back rate and no annual fees, the Citi Double Cash Card could be a useful addition to your wallet.
One day after reversing himself and refusing a request by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to let him speak during closing arguments in his New York financial fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron reverses himself once again.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
The short-track series began in 2021 and was televised on ESPN in 2023.
Brittany Watts, an Ohio grand jury has declined to indict Brittany Watts, a Warren, Ohio resident after she was charged with felony abuse of a corpse after miscarrying her 21-week-old fetus.
eBay has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve criminal charges in a bizarre harassment campaign that saw former employees send live spiders and other unpleasant things to a couple's home.
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.
The U.K.'s competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the U.K.'s special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.
The 3-in-1 moisturizer, color corrector and sunscreen is just what dry winter skin craves: 'Nothing makes my skin look as good, so it's all I use now,' says a shopper.
Rajaković blasted the officials following the Raptors' one-point loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Valve appears to have had a change of heart about fan-made tribute projects “borrowing” its IP. GamesRadar+ reported on the Steam maker’s DMCA takedown notice sent to the creators of Team Fortress: Source 2, an attempt to port TF2 to the more modern game engine.
Lanning was immediately mentioned as a candidate to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Consumer Reports polled its members to find the list of least satisfying vehicles to own, and the Infiniti QX50 took the "top" spot.