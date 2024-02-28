abc27 to host Pennsylvania 10th Congressional Democratic Debate

(WHTM) – abc27 will host an exclusive prime-time debate between the Democratic Party candidates for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

The debate will be held in Harrisburg on Wednesday, March 6 starting at 7 p.m., broadcasting live on abc27 and streaming on abc27.com.

Following the debate broadcast, additional questions will be posed to the candidates during a live stream on abc27.com.

All candidates on the ballot who met eligibility criteria were invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Shamaine Daniels, Rick Coplen, Mike O’Brien, Janelle Stelson, Blake Lynch, and John Broadhurst.

Incumbent Congressman Scott Perry is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News Anchor Dennis Owens, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting the 10th Congressional District.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 23 and residents must register to vote by April 8.

