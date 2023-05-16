ABC7 Anchor Ken Rosato Was Fired For Hot Mic Insult

An ABC7 anchor in New York City was fired after a hot mic allegedly caught him insulting his co-host, a report has said.

Ken Rosato is reported to have been “immediately fired” after he called co-anchor Shirleen Allicot a “c***,” according to an anonymous source cited by Page Six, which broke the story.

Rosato was off-air when the insult was made, but it was picked up “on an open mic” and he was immediately let go from the ABC affiliate. Page Six received emailed confirmation he had exited, and also reported that colleagues had been informed in “one-on-one chats” on Friday.

One ABC7 source told Page Six there was speculation he used a racial slur, but his agent has strenuously denied this.

Rosato was the anchor of ABC7’s Eyewitness News This Morning program with Allicot and Heather O’Rourke, having first joined as a freelance reporter before being promoted.

ABC couldn’t be reached for comment before press time. ABC7 hasn’t officially announced Rosato’s exit, but Page Six reports an internal email has also gone round to staff. His bio has been removed and his last tweet from the anchor desk was May 2.

