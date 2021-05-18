- By GF Value





The stock of Abcam PLC (NAS:ABCM, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $20.01 per share and the market cap of $4.5 billion, Abcam PLC stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Abcam PLC is shown in the chart below.





Abcam PLC Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because Abcam PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 13.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 13.50% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Abcam PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.81, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Abcam PLC at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Abcam PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Abcam PLC over the past years:

Story continues

Abcam PLC Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Abcam PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $350.7 million and loss of $0.013 a share. Its operating margin is -0.11%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Abcam PLC is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Abcam PLC over the past years:

Abcam PLC Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Abcam PLC is 13.9%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Abcam PLC's return on invested capital is -0.03, and its cost of capital is 3.20. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Abcam PLC is shown below:

Abcam PLC Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

In summary, the stock of Abcam PLC (NAS:ABCM, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Abcam PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

