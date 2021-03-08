Abcarian: The interview should have been called Meghan's Revenge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robin Abcarian
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
El pr&#xed;ncipe Harry y Meghan, la duquesa de Sussex, charlan con Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey they felt unsupported by a palace hostile to their problems. (Associated Press)

The Oprah special was sold as a joint interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

It should have been sold as Meghan’s Revenge.

Or, perhaps, the Ghost of Diana.

“I wasn’t planning on saying anything shocking,” Meghan told Oprah as they sat on the bucolic patio of a Santa Barbara-area estate. “I’m just telling you what happened.”

Famous last words.

By now, anyone captivated or even glancingly interested in the saga of how Prince Harry and his American-born actress wife came to be living in Southern California will be familiar with the many bombshells that were dropped over the course of the two-hour interview, broadcast Sunday evening.

Most were aimed directly at Buckingham Palace — “the firm,” or “the institution,” as Meghan and Harry repeatedly called the royal family and its apparatus. It was a one-sided version of events, but a few things are undeniable: The House of Windsor does not learn from its mistakes, has taken learned helplessness to soaring heights, and profits handsomely from what Harry called “the invisible contract” between the U.K. media and the royals.

When Meghan arrived on the scene, she was a refreshing change of pace for a stodgy dynasty, a successful, independent, biracial woman with a fabulous career. Just by her shimmering presence, it seemed she might drag the royals into the 21st century.

But soon after her 2018 wedding, Meghan, the daughter of a Black mother and white father, became the object of vicious, racially tinged tabloid attacks. She was “Hurricane Meghan.” She couldn't even eat avocado toast without the Daily Mail asking whether "Meghan's favourite avocado snack" was fueling "drought and murder."

When untrue stories aimed at painting her as a monster were published — Meghan made Kate Middleton cry! — the palace refused to step in to correct them, she claimed. In fact, Meghan said, taking pains to characterize her sister-in-law as a good person, it was a snit that Kate had over flower-girl dresses for the wedding that brought Meghan to tears, not the other way around. Kate apologized and sent flowers, Meghan said. But the unfair way the kerfuffle was reported, she said, “was a turning point.”

She accused the palace of, later, failing to help her at a moment when she was feeling suicidal. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said.

Meghan even went to Buckingham Palace's human resources office, she said, but was told that because she was not a paid employee, no help would be forthcoming. Also, she said, she felt trapped, as she didn’t have her passport, driver’s license or car keys. “All that gets turned over,” she said.

When the couple informed the queen that they would be stepping back from royal duties and moving — and you get the sense that they wanted to be anywhere but England — they were told that they would no longer be eligible for security services.

“I went to all the places I thought could help,” said Harry, 36, whose mother died in a crash as her car was being followed by paparazzi when he was 12. “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

Anyone familiar with the saga of Princess Diana would hear echoes of her pain and feelings of isolation. In 1995, 21 months before she died, Diana gave a blistering interview to the BBC in which she scorched her ex-husband for cheating on her and the palace for making her life hell.

But more than two decades after a tragic end for Diana, nothing had really changed. A spirited outsider, first hailed for breathing life into the sclerotic family, upstaging the in-laws, would not be tolerated.

Perhaps the couple’s most explosive allegation was that someone in the royal family — unclear who, but Oprah clarified Monday that it was neither the queen nor her husband — implied that their unborn child’s skin color might be a problem.

Although at the time of Archie’s birth, it was reported the couple did not want him to have a royal title so that he might live a normal life (as if!), they now claim it was the palace’s decision. A lack of title, they say, has endangered his physical safety; no title, no police protection. Harry said he had been cut off financially, surviving in what appears to be spectacular style only because his mother left him money.

Of course, I did wonder about a few things. Call me crazy, but if you can afford a $14.5-million, seven-acre Montecito estate, and you've got yourself a fat deal with Netflix, maybe you can afford to pay for your own personal protection even though your feelings are hurt? And I have trouble believing that a 30-something professional woman used to being in the public eye would not be able to get psychological help on her own, but as I say, learned helplessness seems to be part of the royal DNA.

But "the firm's" reaction seemed like overkill. Before the Oprah interview aired, the Times in London reported that Meghan was being investigated by the palace’s HR department for “bullying” two employees in 2018.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the palace said in a statement. What a transparent, almost comical ploy.

It's odd that the palace doesn’t seem to be nearly as upset about allegations that Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, partied with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with at least one underage girl, who has been outspoken about her claims.

Far easier, I suppose, to trash someone like Meghan, who said she related to the Little Mermaid. But unlike Ariel, she said, she refuses to sacrifice her voice to keep her prince.

"This is greater than any fairy tale you've ever read," Meghan told Oprah. I hope so. But there's no happily ever after just yet.

@AbcarianLAT

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making Netflix shows

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tackling TV as their next venture

  • Michelle O'Neill ‘fell asleep’ during Harry and Meghan interview

    Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said she fell asleep watched the interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Oprah Winfrey, while First Minister Arlene Foster said she didn't watch it and does not intend to watch it. They were speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

  • Thomas Markle criticises ‘snotty’ Prince Harry and says daughter Meghan has ‘let him down’

    Meghan's father said he did not get any support from the palace when she got engaged to Harry.

  • 10 Things in Politics: CDC says what's allowed after vaccine

    And Republican lawmakers across the country target transgender athletes.

  • Supreme Court refuses to take up Trump suit about Wisconsin election results

    Donald Trump argued Wisconsin illegally allowed voters to submit their mail ballots via drop boxes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Celebrities react to Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

    "I am proud of you for being so brave"

  • Tarrant Public Health did not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s where it went

    State officials didn’t allocate the new vaccine to public health because the county is regularly receiving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

  • Joe Biden praises the Duchess of Sussex's 'courage' during her Oprah Winfrey interview

    Joe Biden has praised the Duchess of Sussex's “courage” in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, as Buckingham Palace was engulfed in a racism crisis in the wake of her claims. In the most damaging allegation for the Royal Family during the two hour broadcast, the Duchess, 39, said when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex about how dark his skin might be. “Those were conversations the family had with him,” she said. Buckingham Palace is under intense pressure to react to the couple’s claims but failed to issue a response more than 24 hours after the interview first aired in the US. A senior royal source said: ”The institution needs to lead the response to this. What a sad, terrible morning.” While no response was forthcoming from the palace, the White House indicated that President Biden watched the interview and was impressed by the Duchess’s revelations about her mental health. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. "And that's certainly something the president believes. And he's talked about the importance of investing in these areas.” She described the couple as “private citizens” who were sharing their own story and their own struggles. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson also referenced the fallout when asked about the couple’s interview at a Downing Street press conference. "I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth,” he said. But on "all other matters to do with the royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today". Zac Goldsmith, a Government minister and an ally of the Prime Minister, made a more strident public comment about the crisis on social media, challenging an assertion that the Sussexes had “dropped a bomb on Buckingham Palace.” “Not ‘Buckingham Palace’, but Harry’s family,” he said. “Harry is blowing up his family.” The interview was watched by 17 million people live on Sunday evening in the US, where reaction to the couple's claims was overwhelmingly supportive. Hillary Clinton said it was "heartbreaking" to watch and accused the British media of "outrageous cruelty". She also criticised the Royal Family for failing to embrace and protect the Duchess. Mrs Clinton, speaking at an International Women's Day event, added: "I thought it was an extraordinary two hours of television. I've met both Harry and Meghan. I knew Harry's mother, Princess Diana." She said there should now be "serious, thoughtful consideration in all of the institutions across all of our society". In the interview the Sussexes claimed they had been forced to flee the UK because of racism, accusing the Royal family of failing to support them at every turn. The Duchess revealed that when she was around five months pregnant, she felt suicidal, pleading for help. But she was told nothing could be done because it “wouldn’t be good for the institution”. A further plea for support from human resources also failed when she was told they were unable to help as she was not a paid employee. The Duchess suggested that her son’s mixed heritage might even have contributed to the decision not to give him a royal title, which was not her or Prince Harry’s choice. The claim that a member of the Royal family had raised concerns with Prince Harry about the colour of the baby’s skin sparked debate about who would have made such a comment. Ms Winfrey stoked speculation when she revealed that the Duke had told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh. Speaking hours after the interview aired in the US, the chat show host said: "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.” The revelations threatened to plunge the monarchy into its biggest crisis for decades. Staff from the Royal Household went into lockdown from the moment the interview was broadcast. They remained out of contact in crisis talks throughout the day, as they tried to thrash out a coordinated response. They had previously indicated that all senior members of the Royal family would be out in force this week, carrying out a succession of public engagements to give the public a clear message about where the “focus” lies. The Queen, who is understood to have received a full breakfast briefing about the interview, ploughed on with the day job as she held a telephone meeting with the Baroness Scotland of Asthal, Commonwealth Secretary-General. The Prince of Wales also held a succession of telephone meetings while the Duchess of Cornwall joined a virtual Reception to mark International Women's Day via video link. Prince Harry, who joined his wife and Ms Winfrey for the second half of the interview, revealed that his relationship with his father had suffered significant damage. He said Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls after he “took matters into his own hands” and admitted he felt “let down” by his father’s lack of empathy. The Duke suggested that other members of the Royal family had been jealous of the ease with which the Duchess fitted into royal life and the phenomenal public reaction she received. He suggested that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all” from the Royal Family and were told continuously: “This is just how it is, we’ve all been through it…” “It was desperate,” Prince Harry said. “I went to all the places I thought I should to ask for help.” Meghan claimed her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, had made her cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting in the run-up to her wedding, and said she wanted to correct the false narrative that it had actually been Meghan who had made Kate cry. She said the palace’s failure to correct the incorrect version of events portrayed in the media had proved “a turning point” and described the whole incident as “the beginning of a real character assassination." In lighter moments, the couple revealed they read vows to each other in their back garden three days before the spectacle of their big royal wedding in Windsor in a private ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The couple also revealed that they were expecting a girl.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Prince Harry threw cold water on speculation that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip partook in conversations over Archie's skin tone, narrowing down who in the royal family could have been involved

    Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said some members of the royal family had "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born.

  • Coronavirus: India hunts for new strains as Covid wave looms

    India is scaling up efforts to find new variants before they could wreak havoc in the community.

  • Raanta enters late, helps Coyotes hold off Avalanche 3-2

    Antti Raanta went from sitting on the bench for two hours to saving the game. The Arizona backup goaltender stopped all 16 shots after taking over early in the third period when Darcy Kuemper left with an injury, Johan Larsson tipped in the go-ahead goal with 15:54 remaining and the Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. "You just go there and close your eyes for a second and take a deep breath and focus on the game," Raanta explained of his game plan.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handles well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Community in Shock After Mother and Daughter Stabbed to Death in Rancho Cucamonga

    A woman and her 8-year-old daughter were fatally stabbed in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Sunday morning. The incident, which left a third victim wounded, occurred at the family’s home on the 6800 block of Bergano Place at around 3 a.m. Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter, Ruby Meng, were pronounced dead at the scene after deputies responded to a 911 call of an “unknown problem.” The third victim, 38, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.