Abcarian: Joe Biden levels an innocuous insult and his Trump-loving, mask-hating critics go wild

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robin Abcarian
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gov. Greg Abbott Texas lifts mask mandate_LA_thmb
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state is lifting its mask mandate, making it the largest to end an order intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States. (Associated Press)

“It is now time to open Texas, 100%,” a maskless Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a Mexican restaurant in Lubbock, where the only person wearing a mask seemed to be the news photographer who was shooting the event. “COVID still exists, but it is clear … that state mandates are no longer needed.”

There were so many ways that President Biden could have criticized Abbott — along with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who also lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in his state.

Biden, who had met with Abbott in Houston several days earlier to discuss federal assistance after the deadly winter storms that crippled Texas (and also to visit a mass vaccination site), could have said that Abbott and Reeves were anti-scientific, or politically opportunistic, or just plain dumb for ignoring the advice of public health officials.

Instead, Biden chose a more colorful description: “The last thing — the last thing — we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your mask, forget it,” said the president.

The remark drew instant fire from the two governors as well as from conservative politicians, pundits and media.

“No insults from the President will stop us from leaning towards freedom,” Reeves tweeted. Later, at a news conference, he added, “I would just say given how long ago President Biden was elected to Congress, he certainly should know how Neanderthals think.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who once pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter, accused Biden of degrading himself by "name calling."

Oh, come now. It’s not as if Biden (unlike his predecessor) used a racial slur like “Pocahontas.” Or called anyone “Horseface.” Or “Slimeball.” Or “total loser.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) attempted a feeble joke: “President Biden’s use of an old stereotype is hurtful to modern Europeans, Asians & Americans who inherit about 2% of their genes from Neanderthal ancestors,” tweeted the 2024 presidential hopeful. “He should apologize for his insensitive comments and seek training on unconscious bias.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tried in vain to turn the insult into a compliment. Thursday, on Fox Business, she defended our anthropological forebears: “Neanderthals are hunter-gatherers, they’re protectors of their family, they’re resilient, they’re resourceful, they tend to their own.”

Well, they were, Sen. Blackburn.

Until they went extinct some 40,000 years ago.

And why did Neanderthals die out? No one knows for sure. Scientists have a few theories, including that they were not able to adapt to climate change. Remind you of any Republicans you know?

But I digress.

You have to feel sorry for the conservative noise machine these days.

Biden is riding high. His approval rating is 60% (a figure Trump never came close to), and an even higher percentage of Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic.

Republicans are twisting themselves into pretzels as they try to position themselves as the party of the working class while rejecting Biden’s $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package (which passed the House on Feb. 27 with not a single Republican vote), and refusing to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour while demanding that Biden preserve “good paying jobs” in the moribund fossil fuel industry.

Add to that the congressional investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, which increasingly looks like a coordinated effort among white supremacist groups and other Trump allies. On Thursday, the FBI announced it had arrested Federico Klein, an alleged Capitol attacker who at the time worked in the Trump State Department and had a top-secret security clearance.

This stunning news should shake all peace-loving Americans to the core.

But what gets the right all chuffed instead? “Cancel culture,” of course, a contrivance they use to describe progressive cultural advances — like, say, the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which oversees the commerce of all things Seuss, to pull half a dozen of the beloved author’s kids’ books because they contain offensive, racist caricatures. Or the decision by toy company Hasbro to make its Potato Head brand more inclusive by allowing kids to make up any kind of Potato Head family they want. Oh, the horror.

Now that a rational and measured president sits in the Oval Office — and none of the catastrophes Republicans warned of during the campaign have come to pass — Biden's political opponents are straining for material with which to trash him.

And so, Biden’s invocation of an extinct hominid had to do.

Even the Neanderthal Museum in Mettmann, Germany, weighed in to support Biden.

“Dear @JoeBiden,” the museum tweeted Thursday. “We approve of your criticism concerning the decision to end state-wide mask mandates. Still, we strongly recommend you visit our museum once it is possible. #neanderthals were smarter than you think!”

Like so many Republicans, Neanderthals might have been smart, but they weren't smart enough to avoid catastrophe.

@AbcarianLAT

For the record:
7:59 AM, Mar. 06, 2021: An earlier version of this story referred to Biden’s $1.9-billion COVID-19 relief package. The correct figure is $1.9 trillion.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. flirting with COVID 4th wave by lifting restrictions, experts warn

    After weeks of progress in the fight against COVID-19, a drop in new cases in the U.S. has stalled. At the same time, states are rushing to lift restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, setting the stage for what could prove to be a fourth wave.

  • As states remove mask mandates and reopen, what does it mean for restaurant workers?

    Restaurant workers and others in the food industry have faced extra risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sharks’ Blichfeld suspended 2 games for MacKinnon hit

    San Jose Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

  • Lions tender Jack Fox, two other exclusive rights free agents

    The Lions have moved to hold onto all three of their exclusive rights free agents. The team announced on Thursday that they have tendered fullback Jason Cabinda, punter Jack Fox, and tackle Matt Nelson. The move keeps the players from negotiating with other teams and sets them up to remain on the Detroit roster for [more]

  • A Pennsylvania man said he would find a local Democratic Party office and 'shoot it up' for Donald Trump, and then he did, authorities say

    Anthony Nero is accused firing his handgun at the Montgomery County Democratic Party's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bought $1.5 million in “foreign oil stock” before President Joe Biden halted the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. THE FACTS: A post that circulated on Facebook falsely claimed Pelosi had bought foreign oil stock a day before President Joe Biden signed a Jan. 20 executive order revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

  • West Virginia's GOP Governor Calls Lifting Mask Mandates An Ill-Advised 'Macho Thing'

    “I don’t know really what the big rush to get rid of the mask is, because these masks have saved a lot of lives,” said Jim Justice.

  • Medical marijuana booms in Florida, but the industry is paranoid. There’s a reason.

    During a year when the state lost more than 400,000 jobs, Florida’s cannabis industry in 2020 added nearly 15,000 employees, according to the cannabis website Leafly.

  • U.S. cites Ukrainian oligarch for involvement "in significant corruption"

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday designated former Ukrainian billionaire and former public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy as an individual involved "in significant corruption."Why it matters: The designation prohibits Kolomoysky and his immediate family from traveling to the U.S. and signals that the Biden administration will help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his fight against oligarchs and entrenched corruption. U.S. authorities view Kolomoyskyy as among the most powerful of the oligarchs. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA source close to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told Axios: "The presidential administration in Kyiv is elated — this is a huge story in Ukraine."Background: Kolomoyskyy was long seen as Zelenskyy's patron. He owns the TV station that made Zelenskyy famous and his support helped Zelenskyy land the presidency. But their relationship has soured since Zelenskyy took office and sought to crackdown on corruption. Buzzfeed News reported in May that Kolomoyskyy was being investigated "for allegedly laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. real estate," with much of the money landing in downtown Cleveland.In 2019, the FBI announced it would be investigating Kolomoyskyy for alleged financial crimes, including money laundering, The Daily Beast reported.Kolomoyskyy, owner of PrivatBank, Ukraine’s biggest bank, allegedly moved out over $5.5 billion via fraudulent schemes. But he denies the accusations, per the Kyiv Post.What they're saying: From 2014 to 2015, "Kolomoyskyy was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit," Blinken said in his statement announcing the action."This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path. The United States continues to stand with all Ukrainians whose work drives reforms forward."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Raiders to release LG Richie Incognito

    Recent reports that Richie Incognito preparing as if he was returning next season. Well, what team he's preparing to return to is another question. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Incognito will be released by the Raiders. The #Raiders will ...

  • Here’s why Gov. Abbott’s order on masks won’t make Texas the ‘Wild West’ of COVID-19

    It took months for people to make mask-wearing and distancing a habit. It will certainly take some time for those habits to be reversed.

  • Trump appointee to State Dept. Federico Klein arrested in Capitol attack; stunned mom says he was 'Boy Scout type'

    Federico Klein was seen on camera violently shoving a riot shield into an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, according to court documents.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life for US accused

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday (March 6) demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges, after a policeman was killed following a botched drug deal in Rome.Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in July 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court neither man had identified themselves.Varriale has denied this, testifying that they had shown them their badges.Elder and Natale-Hjorth were in Rome on holiday and tried to buy drugs from a local dealer. They have told the court they were cheated, but managed to snatch a bag off an intermediary as he tried to get away.They agreed to meet the dealer again to get their money back in exchange for the bag, but instead the two policemen showed up. Lawyers for Elder and Natale-Hjorth have yet to present their defense. A verdict is expected in April.

  • Elaine Chao used position to help family, inspector general report finds

    The Donald Trump administration is under scrutiny for failing to investigate former transportation secretary Elaine Chao’s abuse of power. Chao is being accused of using her office staff to assist her in making arrangements for her father’s company which has ties to China. The investigation was referred to the Justice Department, but they declined to look into it, per The New York Times on Wednesday.

  • Manny Films Boards Chile-Argentina Cult Drama ‘Maybe It’s True What They Are Saying About Us” (EXCLUSIVE)

    France’s Manny Films has boarded Chilean feature “Maybe It Is True What They Are Saying About Us,” and will co-produce alongside leading Chilean independent label Storyboard Media and Argentina’s Murillo Cine, whose credits include Cannes sidebar entries “The Snatch Thief” and “Land of Ashes.” “We are thrilled that Manny Films is joining as a co-producer […]

  • The Backstory: A reporter arrested while covering a protest faces trial Monday. Here's why you should care.

    Journalists arrested at last summer's racial justice protests are still facing charges, jail time, for doing their job. They were reporting for you.

  • Meghan McCain Melts Down: ‘We’re Just Deplorable Neanderthals!’

    The View/ABCThe second the phrase “Neanderthal thinking” came out of President Joe Biden’s mouth in reference to Republican governors who were prematurely reopening their states, it was inevitable. Conservatives had found their new “basket of deplorables” and would start self-identifying as cavemen to own the libs.On Friday, Joy Behar opened The View by asking if this whole “scandal” could be considered a “win to just get Republicans to admit that evolution exists?”Over the next several minutes, Sunny Hostin dismissed the “pearl clutching” by Republicans after years of defending Donald Trump; and Sara Haines laughed off the whole thing, explaining the difference between calling someone a “Neanderthal” and saying, as Biden did, that they are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking.”BIDEN CALLS LIFTING MANDATES “NEANDERTHAL THINKING”: Republicans criticized Pres. Biden’s comments when asked about Texas and Mississippi rolling back COVID-19 restrictions and ending mask mandates—@JoyVBehar, @MeghanMcCain, @sunny, and @sarahaines react. https://t.co/ICQvk7E8VT pic.twitter.com/vQ6Q3SorCd— The View (@TheView) March 5, 2021 Then it was Meghan McCain’s turn. “Isn’t this manufactured outrage or is this a real problem?” Behar asked her.“I actually don’t think this is manufactured,” McCain replied, without skipping a beat, accusing Biden of some sort of hypocrisy because he has said he wants to restore the “soul of the nation.” She too linked the president’s words to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comments during the 2016 election, which Trump supporters reclaimed as a bizarre badge of honor.“You can laugh and say ‘Oh, it’s a joke,’ whatever, but Republicans across the country already feel like people on the left think they’re dumb rednecks,” she continued, “they’re just stupid deplorables in baskets, nobody cares about their trucks and their flags. That’s what Republicans think the media thinks of them.”In the end, she said, “All it does is it’s going to help Republicans be more tribal and think that we’re just deplorable Neanderthals, the left has no place for us, so there’s no unity whatsoever.”Then, in an apparent attempt to make things even worse, McCain drew a parallels between Trump calling MS-13 gang members “animals,” which “the media jumped all over for weeks” and Biden’s “Neanderthal thinking” comment. “I have no problem calling vicious gang members ‘animals,’” she said. “But if it’s not OK to call gang members ‘animals,’ but it’s OK to call Republicans who are in the middle of the country ‘Neanderthals’ it just seems like a lot of hypocrisy.”Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • They Spent 24 Years Behind Bars. Then the Case Fell Apart.

    NEW YORK — On the weekend before Christmas in 1996, a shop owner was opening his check-cashing store in Queens, alongside an off-duty police officer who was working security, when the two were ambushed by a group of men, shot and killed. The case touched off a ferocious manhunt, and within days, three men were arrested. They were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to between 50 years and life in prison for murder. But more than two decades later, the case has collapsed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Friday, a state judge in Queens threw out the convictions of all three men and admonished prosecutors for withholding evidence that would have cast serious doubt on their guilt. Prosecutors never turned over police reports showing that investigators had linked the killings to other men, the members of a local robbery ring. And five witness accounts — never seen by defense lawyers — contradicted the men’s confessions, which were wrong on key details of the crime and which lawyers say were coerced. The three men — Gary Johnson, 46; George Bell, 44; and Rohan Bolt, 59 — stepped outside prison walls Friday afternoon, each with tears streaming down their faces as they embraced their families. “We finally made it,” Bolt shouted, as he clutched two of his young grandchildren’s hands for the first time. “The district attorney’s office deliberately withheld from the defense credible information of third-party guilt,” Justice Joseph A. Zayas told the men, who appeared in court virtually. He said that the prosecution had “completely abdicated its truth-seeking role in these cases” and suggested that may have been because prosecutors knew the evidence would have hurt the chances of convicting the men. The Queens County district attorney, Melinda R. Katz, supported overturning the convictions because of the new evidence. But she stopped short of saying the men were innocent. Her office plans to review the case for 90 days before deciding whether to retry them. “I cannot stand behind these convictions,” Katz said in a statement Friday. “However, there is at this time insufficient evidence of actual innocence, and therefore we are taking this opportunity to reevaluate and examine the evidence.” A review unit Katz created to investigate possible wrongful convictions found no intentional misconduct by the district attorney’s office. Zayas disagreed Friday, calling the office’s position “perplexing” and saying prosecutors had hidden evidence and misrepresented facts. Lawyers had also said it took Katz’s office months to agree to release the men even after the evidence was reviewed. In their court filing, they argued that Katz’s position denied the men “the complete justice they deserve,” with much of the initial evidence against them having fallen apart. “This should have been done a year ago. What were they doing that caused them to drag their feet?” said Mitchell Dinnerstein, one of Bell’s trial lawyers. He added that he believed the office had taken its position because it was “trying to protect” the prosecutors involved, one of whom still works there. “I can’t think of any other explanation,” he said. At the time of their arrests, Bell and Johnson were 19 and 22 years old, while Bolt, 35, was a restaurant owner and married father of four. The city’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, had placed intense pressure on detectives to solve the case; one of the victims was the sixth officer killed that year, and Christmas Day was three days away. But recently uncovered documents — police reports, records and notes — shed new light on the case. The police reports connected members of a gang, known as Speedstick, to the murders. Two of the gang members had told detectives that another member had suggested he was involved, along with Speedstick’s leaders. Witnesses to another shooting months later — which involved one of the gang’s leaders — described several striking similarities to the December crime. And investigators on the two cases also met to discuss them. But prosecutors repeatedly claimed no records linking the crimes existed and spurned efforts to connect them at trial. Lawyers argue the evidence was suppressed. “In the history of New York state, this is one of the most abusive violations of an individual’s constitutional rights that I can imagine has ever taken place,” Marc Wolinsky, a lawyer for Bell, said. The case represents the first test of Katz’s handling of claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Some defense lawyers and former prosecutors say misbehavior went overlooked under the borough’s district attorney for 27 years, Richard A. Brown, who died in 2019. Past leaders in the office have defended him and say those concerns were prioritized when they arose. After taking office at the start of last year, Katz established a unit to review potential wrongful convictions, something her predecessor had long declined to do. The unit’s investigations led two men in separate murder cases to be released from prison last year after witnesses recanted or new DNA testing cast doubt on one man’s guilt. The unit took on the case of the three men convicted in the 1996 shooting last March, after a request from the men’s lawyers, and spent months unearthing new documents. It found that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over, and lawyers for the three men said talks began about freeing the men before Thanksgiving. They accused Katz of moving slowly, even after the problems in the case became clear. Chris Policano, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement that Katz “shows no fear when it comes to reviewing prosecutor’s cases” and was putting measures in place for stronger communication and information-sharing across the office. “In this case, our conviction integrity unit concluded there was no prosecutorial misconduct,” he added. “That being said, there’s been considerable institutional soul-searching, and we have taken steps to assure that this kind of Brady error does not occur again.” The Brady Rule requires prosecutors to turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense. The issues in the case are a stark example of the behavior that some lawyers say had been long overlooked in the Queens district attorney’s office. Judges ruled that prosecutors had misbehaved in at least 117 cases between 1985 and 2017; a lawyer who reviewed the office’s convictions found the prosecutors were rarely disciplined. One of several prosecutors in all three cases, Brad A. Leventhal, was among them. Court records show a three-judge appeals panel overturned a conviction in one of Leventhal’s attempted murder cases, ordering a new trial in 2006 based on “repeated instances of prosecutorial misconduct” during the cross-examination of a witness and closing arguments. Leventhal, now the bureau chief of the office’s Homicide Trial Bureau, deferred comment to Jennifer Naiburg, a chief executive assistant district attorney in the office. Naiburg said that Leventhal had handled roughly 85 cases as a defense attorney and prosecutor, and except for in 2006, he had not been sanctioned for misconduct, and none of his convictions had been reversed. The office does not plan to review past convictions of individual prosecutors, as the review unit determined no intentional misconduct occurred. Some of the undisclosed police reports, however, had been used in other prosecutions. And notes written by Charles Testagrossa, a former prosecutor in the Queens district attorney’s office, suggest he was aware a Speedstick member may have driven a van used in the murders at the check-cashing store. Testagrossa, who now works in the Nassau County district attorney’s office, said in a statement Thursday that he “disclosed all exculpatory material” he knew of in the case and throughout his career. “I have always believed that all parties in a trial — the victims and their families, and the defendants and their families — deserve fairness and justice,” he said. In each man’s trial, prosecutors relied on different evidence, including two of the men’s initial confessions, an eyewitness identification, a jailhouse informant’s account and the testimony of a fourth man who was also charged in the murders. No physical evidence, however, tied any of the men to the crime, according to court papers. Johnson and Bell confessed to the murders several days after they took place, on Christmas. Johnson, however, could not even name the color of the getaway car used. Bell also offered several descriptions that appeared to be fed to him by officials — and detectives employed tactics while questioning him that are known to lead to false confessions, lawyers argue. Records show he also told a lawyer at the time that he was repeatedly punched and knocked around by a detective. Questions were also raised about the accounts of key witnesses. One man, who has since died, could not have witnessed the shooting from where he said he had been standing, experts later found. The account of a jailhouse informant who testified against Bell and Johnson was also thrown into serious doubt. “When this unfortunate journey began, I was only 19 years old. I was just a kid with no clear understanding of the law or even my own rights,” Bell said at the hearing Friday. “Thank you for giving me a second chance at life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Possible heavy rain, hail and even a cyclone in Saturday’s South Florida weather forecast

    After a dry week, with a brief cold front that dropped temperatures to the upper 50s and low 60s for a couple mornings, South Florida is bracing for a patch of possibly rough weather Saturday.

  • 'Quick reaction force' recommended after Capitol security review

    Author and 'Blexit' movement founder Candace Owens has reaction on 'The Ingraham Angle'