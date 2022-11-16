Abcarian: And you thought the movie 'L.A. Confidential' was fiction

Robin Abcarian
·6 min read
Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb
Former television executive Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb in the law offices of Gloria Allred in 2018, talking about her allegations against Leslie Moonves. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James’ report about the insidious relationship between disgraced CBS chief Leslie Moonves and the Los Angeles police commander who tried to protect him filled me with rage and, to be honest, a kind of hopeless resignation.

How is it possible, in 21st century Los Angeles, that a high-ranking police officer swore allegiance to a major Hollywood figure accused of sexual assault, then vowed to use his law enforcement position to keep the alleged victim quiet? What is this, 1950?

And yet that’s exactly what the New York attorney general says a now-retired LAPD commander did after Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, a retired TV show development executive inspired by the burgeoning #MeToo movement, walked into the Hollywood police station in 2017 and filed a confidential complaint that Moonves had sexually assaulted her in 1986 when he was an executive at Lorimar Productions. The LAPD identified the commander as Cory Palka, a now-retired former captain of the Hollywood station, after the report was released.

Palka, who had moonlighted as a private bodyguard for Moonves at awards shows, leapt into action, said the report. (Neither Palka nor Moonves responded to The Times' request for comment on the New York attorney general's investigation.)

“Somebody walked in the station about a couple hours ago and made allegations against your boss regarding a sexual assault,” Palka said in a voicemail to the senior vice president of talent relations and special events at CBS, Ian Metrose, that is quoted in the report. Metrose, Moonves’ close subordinate, is still employed by the entertainment giant, according to the Wrap.

Later, the report says, Palka texted Metrose, assuring him that the investigating officer would “admonish the accuser tomorrow about refraining from going to the media and maintaining ‘her’ confidentiality (& ... honoring the integrity of the investigation.)”

Funny definition of “integrity.”

What ensued was a “reprehensible” cover-up, said the New York attorney general in the news release announcing her office's findings and the more than $30 million in restitution that CBS and Moonves will pay.

Moonves and his LAPD lapdog worked to silence Golden-Gottlieb, and his colleagues and the CBS board of directors worked to keep her complaint from becoming public. All the while, mind you, Moonves was supporting the #MeToo movement, declaring his company would not tolerate sexual misconduct.

The report details instances of Moonves trying to find television roles for actresses whom he is accused of assaulting over the years, and of Moonves trying to keep accusers silent by wooing them, or their agents, with the promise of work.

CBS executives who were aware of multiple allegations of sexual assault against Moonves “intentionally concealed them from regulators, shareholders, and the public for months,” said the New York attorney general's news release — a huge corporate no-no.

The investigation found that CBS had engaged in insider trading because it allowed chief communications officer Gil Schwartz, who knew about the allegations, to sell more than $8 million worth of CBS stock in the weeks before the news about Moonves broke. (After the accusations against Moonves were made public, CBS stock fell by nearly 11%.)

Without admitting wrongdoing or liability, Paramount, the parent company of CBS, agreed to pay $28 million, most of which will go to CBS shareholders, with $6 million set aside for improving how the company handles complaints about sexual harassment and assault. Moonves is personally required to pay $2.5 million to CBS shareholders.

The beginning of the end for Moonves came in July 2018, after the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow reported that at least six women had accused him of sexual misconduct. Less than two weeks later, Moonves was fired for cause and eventually was denied a $120-million severance payment.

“Les -I’m deeply sorry that this has happened,” Palka wrote to Moonves. “I will always stand with, by and pledge my allegiance to you. You have embodied leadership, class and the highest of character through all of this. With upmost [sic] respect ...”

Moonves, just to remind you, was accused by Golden-Gottlieb of grabbing her head, slamming it into his crotch and ejaculating in her mouth.

The LAPD has announced an investigation into Palka’s behavior, and last week, the civilian Police Commission asked the department’s independent watchdog to help guide the work.

“This is a stunning example of what some refer to as old-school cronyism,” said commission President William Briggs in a story reported by my colleague Libor Jany. “It goes to the heart of corruption."

"This absolutely puts our city, this department in a bad light nationally, that in this day and age that type of corrupt abuse of power is still going on and it revictimizes” the victim, Briggs said.

Sometimes it feels as if this city’s institutions are built on ethical foundations of sand.

Maybe I am naive, but in the last few years, I have been stunned by the corruption around us. At our prestigious universities, USC and UCLA, gynecologists routinely abused their female patients. City Hall is awash in scandals — bribery, corruption, racism, sexual harassment. We are about to say goodbye to a sheriff who has launched criminal investigations into his perceived enemies and ignores the corrupt behavior rampant in his own department.

It’s one thing for a woman who is being assaulted by a mogul like Harvey Weinstein to freeze in fear and pretend to go along with a rape in order to end the ordeal with as little physical injury as possible, as California First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom testified courageously this week in Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial. It’s an entirely understandable form of self-preservation, of survival. And it’s why so many sexual predators think they can get away with claiming their crimes were consensual acts.

But a police officer who willingly sells out a sexual assault victim for the sake of a powerful Hollywood executive violates not just the individual who has brought the complaint, but all of us who would like to trust that an officer’s highest duty is to protect the public, not some sleazy Hollywood big shot.

I am really sorry that Golden-Gottlieb, who died this summer, did not live to see the reckoning of this moment.

“We would like to think the police are looking out for us, the victims, and not the perpetrators,” her son, Jim Gottlieb, told the Associated Press. “This sounds just like what you hear about certain police departments being in cahoots with organized crime.”

@AbcarianLAT

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • For some COVID patients, 'Paxlovid rebound' has nothing to do with Paxlovid

    Americans have embraced the idea that Paxlovid is to blame for COVID-19 relapses in people who've seemingly recovered. Scientists aren't so sure.

  • Three University Of Virginia Football Players Were Killed In A Campus Shooting

    The shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning from a field trip to see a play.View Entire Post ›

  • Watch: University of Idaho student plays instrument near dorms to honor students who died

    The student was slowly playing the instrument near the University of Idaho’s dormitories, prompting many students to open their windows and listen.

  • Arizona Republicans have a winner ... in the candidate who didn't get Trump's endorsement

    If the Arizona Republicans wants to know where their party went wrong, just look at state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

  • Facebook won't be fact-checking Donald Trump now he's announced he's running for president in 2024

    Facebook parent Meta emailed staff Tuesday saying a Trump presidential bid makes him a "politician" and ineligible for fact-checking, CNN reported.

  • Ex-Norway international footballer Carew jailed for tax evasion

    Former Premier League and Norway striker John Carew was Wednesday sentenced to 14 months in prison for tax evasion and ordered to pay a fine by Oslo's district court.

  • Falconers hope to draw World Cup fans to Qatar heritage

    In the deserts of northern Qatar, children with a falcon perched on gloves on their left arms show off their hunting birds in a bid to preserve an age-old tradition.

  • Houston Rockets Legend, former UH Cougar Elvin Hayes honored with proclamation at City Hall

    Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed November 18 as Elvin Hayes Day in Houston. That’s when the Houston Rockets will retire his #44 jersey during a special halftime ceremony at their game against Indiana.

  • Biden holds press conference after meeting with China's Xi Jinping

    President Biden took questions on Monday after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than three hours on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia. He said he told the Chinese leader that the U.S. does not seek conflict with China and that he hopes to "manage this competition responsibly." Watch his remarks.

  • West Virginia's GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run

    West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn't wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024. Just a week after breezing to reelection for a fifth term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. “I think I’ll defeat him,” Mooney said of Manchin in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after declaring his candidacy.

  • Affirm (AFRM) Rises 4.1% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss on High Costs

    Affirm (AFRM) expects fiscal 2023 GMV to be within the range of $20.5-$21.5 billion.

  • Duke basketball vs. Kansas: Live score, updates from the Champions Classic

    Duke basketball will get its first real test of the season in Indianapolis against defending NCAA champion Kansas.

  • Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Ohio

    Both the top-rated public and private courses in Ohio have a long history of hosting top-tier competitions.

  • KU basketball down three scholarship players for Champions Classic game vs. Duke

    Here is the latest injury news on the Kansas Jayhawks, including updates on sophomore center Zach Clemence and freshman guard MJ Rice.

  • Bill O’Reilly’s NewsNation ‘Contributor’ Gig Is a Completely Confusing Mess

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThis reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Viewers of fledgling cable-news outlet NewsNation may have noticed something peculiar over the past week: Bill O’Reilly is now a “NewsNation contributor,” as officially branded on-air by the network.However—and quite bizarrel

  • Voter intimidation in 2022 follows a long history of illegal, and racist, bullying

    Despite intimidation both current and historical, American voters turned out in near-record numbers on Nov. 8, 2022. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesIn Travis County, Texas, home to Austin, a local Republican Party official allegedly knocked on people’s doors in November 2022 to accuse people who cast ballots by mail of having been ineligible to vote. In Beaumont, Texas, 300 miles east, white poll workers allegedly followed Black voters to voting machines and stood close enough behind them to see how the

  • Crude emails reveal nasty side of a California beach city's crusade to halt growth

    Bill Brand, the mayor of Redondo Beach, has amassed power on a slow-growth platform. Now, a series of emails involving him and supporters are heightening criticism about their tactics.

  • Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count

    The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators. Officials in the county first started a hand-counting process on Oct. 26 but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered it shut down a day later, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to volunteers reading election results aloud. Nye County resumed a revised version of its hand-counting last week after Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered the county to halt its counting until after polls closed.

  • France captain Lloris will not wear anti-discrimination armband at World Cup

    France skipper Hugo Lloris has confirmed that he will not join other European national team captains in wearing an anti-discrimination armband during the World Cup in Qatar.

  • UK inflation hits 41-year high before key budget

    STORY: Surging food and energy prices are driving inflation ever higher in the UK. Figures out Wednesday (November 15) showed prices rising at 11.1% over the year to October. That’s a 41-year high, and worse than economists had forecast. It's also a full percentage point up on the month before. Statistics office officials said the figure would have been nearer 14%, had the government not moved to cap energy bills. The news comes a day before finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveils critical tax and spending plans. Responding to the data, he said “tough but necessary” decisions were required. His Thursday (November 16) budget is expected to see a mix of tax hikes and spending cuts. It’s meant to restore confidence in UK policymaking and public finances after the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. The inflation numbers will make uncomfortable reading for the Bank of England. Analysts say they will ramp up pressure for more big interest rate hikes. At its last policy meeting the bank had said rates might not have to rise too much to bring inflation back down. One JPMorgan analyst predicted rates would now peak at 4.5%, up from 3% today.