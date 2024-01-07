ABC's '20/20' to air episode about UND student Dru Sjodin's murder
Jan. 7—GRAND FORKS — The TV news magazine show
"20/20"
will air an episode about the
Dru Sjodin
murder and investigation on Friday, Jan. 12, according to a family member.
"Missing From the Mall" will follow the abduction of Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student, from the Columbia Mall in Grand Forks in 2003. Alfonzo Rodriguez Jr. was convicted in federal court in 2006 of kidnapping and murdering the 22-year-old.
The episode will air on ABC at 8 p.m. CST and later stream on Hulu.