ABC's '20/20' to air episode about UND student Dru Sjodin's murder

Jan. 7—GRAND FORKS — The TV news magazine show

"20/20"

will air an episode about the

Dru Sjodin

murder and investigation on Friday, Jan. 12, according to a family member.

"Missing From the Mall" will follow the abduction of Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student, from the Columbia Mall in Grand Forks in 2003. Alfonzo Rodriguez Jr. was convicted in federal court in 2006 of kidnapping and murdering the 22-year-old.

The episode will air on ABC at 8 p.m. CST and later stream on Hulu.