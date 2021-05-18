ABC's new 'Women of the Movement' about Emmett Till's mother

  • This image released by ABC shows the cast of "The Wonder Years," from left, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Elisha Williams and Laura Kariuki. Fred Savage, who starred in “The Wonder Years” when it ran originally on ABC from 1988 to 1993, directed the pilot episode of the new version and is a producer of the series. (Erika Doss/ABC via AP)
  • This 2018 image released by ABC shows the cast of "black-ish," from left, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi. The comedy series will end after its eighth season. (Ron Tom/ABC via AP)
  • This image released by ABC shows, from left, Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez in a scene from the pilot episode of "Queens." (Kimberly Simms/ABC via AP))
1 / 3

TV-New Season

This image released by ABC shows the cast of "The Wonder Years," from left, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Elisha Williams and Laura Kariuki. Fred Savage, who starred in “The Wonder Years” when it ran originally on ABC from 1988 to 1993, directed the pilot episode of the new version and is a producer of the series. (Erika Doss/ABC via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID BAUDER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air a short-run series “Women of the Movement” next season about Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till became a symbol of the civil rights movement after he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

The network, which announced its plans for the next television season on Tuesday, is also reviving “The Wonder Years," this time with a Black cast that will feature Don Cheadle as the adult narrator.

ABC said its popular comedy “black-ish” will conclude its run next year after eight seasons. It will return in midseason so the final episodes can run straight through.

Till-Mobley made sure Americans didn't forget about her son, a Chicago resident killed while visiting relatives in the South, and memorably insisted upon an open casket to display his broken body. Actor Will Smith and rapper Jay-Z are on the production team working on the midseason series.

Fred Savage, who starred in “The Wonder Years” when it ran originally on ABC from 1988 to 1993, directed the pilot episode of the new version and is a producer of the series.

It is one of two new series debuting on ABC in the fall. “Queens” features musicians Eve and Brandy in a series about four women from a 1990s-era hip-hop group who reunite in their 40s to try to recapture some of their glory years,

The network's other new series are “Abbott Elementary,” a workplace comedy set in a Philadelphia public school, and “Maggie,” about a woman psychic.

ABC’s full schedule this fall, all times Eastern:

Monday:

8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”

10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

Tuesday:

8 p.m. — “The Bachelorette”

10 p.m. — “Queens”

Wednesday:

8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. — “The Wonder Years”

9 p.m. — “The Conners”

9:30 p.m. — “Home Economics”

Thursday:

8 p.m. — “Station 19”

9 p.m. — “Grey's Anatomy”

10 p.m. — “Big Sky”

Friday:

8 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

9 p.m. — “20/20”

Saturday:

8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

Sunday:

7 p.m. — “America's Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9 p.m. — “Supermarket Sweep”

10 p.m. — “The Rookie”

Recommended Stories

  • ABC New Series Teasers: ‘Queens’, The Wonder Years’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Maggie’ – Watch

    ABC has released the first teaser trailers for its fall drama series Queens and comedy reboot The Wonder Years, as well as midseason comedies Abbott Elementary and Maggie. You can watch all below. Queens – Drama Estranged and out-of-touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the […]

  • Boost Your SEO Marketing Skills With This 10-Course Training

    Creating SEO-optimized content can make your website rank higher on search engines and take your brand to the next level.

  • Biden administration eyes cybersecurity funding after hacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday detailed how it wants to fund efforts to counter a wave of massive hacks in the wake of this month's Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. In a statement on Tuesday, the White House detailed the cyber element of President Joe Biden's already proposed American Jobs Plan, including $20 billion for localities to harden energy systems and $2 billion in grants for energy grids in high-risk areas. Biden's planned $100 billion broadband investment plan is also being presented as cybersecurity spending on the grounds that grant recipients will be asked to source from "trusted vendors."

  • Buzzy Cohen impresses viewers as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Could he get the job?

    Cohen was dubbed Mr. Personality by Alex Trebek when he was a contestant on the show.

  • How Kathryn Hahn shifted 'WandaVision's' nosy neighbor into raging villain

    The versatile actress loved every minute of her battle scenes hanging from wires and launching energy balls. "I never wanted to come down."

  • Don Cheadle Cranks Up the Nostalgia in ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Trailer

    Show will still be set in 1968, but will center around a black family in Montgomery, Alabama

  • Two South Carolina deputies fired after man shocked in jail dies

    Jamal Sutherland, who is Black, died in January after he was pepper-sprayed and electroshocked with a Taser in his jail cell.

  • Gillian Anderson Joins the Cast of The Great Season Two

    Catherine and Peter's story isn't over yet.

  • California’s first Filipino American AG on addressing anti-Asian hate, priorities

    California’s first Filipino American attorney general on addressing anti-Asian hate, priorities in new role

  • Business Leaders Confident They Can Kill Most of Biden’s Tax Hikes: Report

    Business leaders are confident that they can stop almost all of President Biden’s proposed tax hikes by pressuring moderate congressional Democrats, Politico’s Ben White reports. “With business-minded and more centrist members on the Democratic side in both the House and Senate, they look at the scope and breadth of these tax increases for the infrastructure and families plans and they just find them jaw-dropping,” Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tells White. “From a raw political perspective, it would be a really funky decision for these moderates to say they would be willing to put this much of a wet blanket on an economy that is really poised to take off.” Executives and lobbyists tell White that an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 25% may be likely, but Biden’s calls for raising the top marginal tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and hiking the capital gains tax for the wealthy, among other proposals, are likely to run into opposition from centrist Democrats. And, they argue, progressives may be more focused on enacting new spending programs than on pushing through tax hikes to pay for them. “If the executives are right, Biden will have to either break his pledge to pay for his massive spending agenda and further swell the deficit or he'll have to sharply scale back his plans,” a step that would anger progressives, White writes. The White House has defended Biden’s plans, arguing that the tax increases are an essential and popular way to pay for much-needed investments meant to address critical structural problems and inequities, and that the tax changes won’t hurt the economy. And while Democrats are clearly still grappling with intraparty divisions and messaging strategy, Politico’s Sarah Ferris notes that some in the party see a path to passing tax hikes: “going on the offensive” about the tax hikes while blaming Republican policies, including the 2017 tax cuts, for economic problems. “It’s important for people to understand this isn’t some radical new idea,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), who represents a swing district and reportedly backs many of Biden's tax plans, told Politico. “This is not socialism. This is, 'How do we pay for things that we actually need?'" Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • ABC’s 2021-2022 Fall TV Schedule Features New Series ‘Queens,’ ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot

    ABC unveiled its fall TV offerings for the 2021-2022 season ahead of Disney’s upfront presentation Tuesday, with a schedule that includes several heavy-hitter mainstays as well as a few high-profile newcomers. Unscripted staples “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Bachelorette” anchor Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively, with new drama “Queens” following the dating reality show […]

  • Step back in time: Historical British holiday houses to rent this summer

    Head back in time on your next staycation.

  • Colonial Pipeline Says Network Issues Affecting Shippers

    (Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s biggest fuel system that has been working to restart since being hacked two weeks ago, is experiencing network issues that leave customers unable to access their fuel shipments.The system that allows customers to reserve space on the line, make changes to their batches or receive updates on fuel traveling through the system has been inaccessible as of Tuesday morning, according to shippers, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The pipeline appears to still be operating despite the communication outage, the shippers said.In a subsequent notice to shippers, Colonial said “it is currently experiencing network issues impacting customers’ ability to enter and update nominations,” and that it is working to restore service. Shippers on the pipeline use a third party communication system known as Transport 4 to access Colonial’s network daily to ensure timely receipts and shipments of various grades of fuel.The Colonial system, a key fuel artery transports roughly 2.5 million barrels a day of refined products such as gasoline and diesel to the East Coast, had resumed service on May 12 after a ransomware attack shut down the entire system. Gas stations from Alabama to Washington D.C. ran out of fuel amid a rush of panic buying and are still in the process of recovery as trucks work overtime to deliver gasoline from the pipeline to retail outlets.The White House had no immediate comment, nor did the Energy Department, Transportation Security Administration and Federal Energy Regulatory CommissionGasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 0.8% at $2.1669 a gallon at 11:18 a.m. New York time.(Updates to add Colonial comment in first and third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Senate Republicans launch full-court press to woo Sununu

    The GOP views the New Hampshire governor as potentially the most important recruit of the midterm cycle.

  • Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

    A journalist in Bangladesh known for her strong reporting on official corruption was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrets act which carries a possible death penalty, authorities said Tuesday. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press. Islam is known for reporting on corruption involving the Ministry of Health and others.

  • Move To Heaven review: Boy with Asperger's decodes messages from the dead

    The trauma cleaners' yellow boxes have heart-wrenching tales to tell.

  • Opioid crisis: 'When America has a cold, Black America has pneumonia'

    America’s overdose crisis has put the spotlight on racial inequalities in drug policy, according to several experts.

  • Scores missing at sea as cyclone pummels Indian coast, killing at least 29

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 81 oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast killing at least 29 people. Around 180 of those on board the barge, which sank off the coast of Mumbai, were rescued from the huge waves, the navy said. The cyclone has piled up pressure on the government at a time when India is grappling with a staggering rise in coronavirus cases and deaths as well as a shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals.

  • HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Casts OUTLANDER’s Graham McTavish

    HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has found another cast member, with Outlander's Graham McTavish. The post HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Casts OUTLANDER’s Graham McTavish appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Biden administration clears 3 more Guantanamo detainees for release, joining 6 still in limbo

    The Biden administration has cleared three more detainees at the U.S. military's Guantanamo Bay prison camp for release, lawyers for the detainees and U.S. government officials told The New York Times on Monday. None of the men has been charged with a crime and all of them have been in U.S. custody since 2002 or 2003. The three cleared men include the oldest Guantanamo detainee — Saifullah Paracha, 73, of Pakistan — and one of the first men transferred to the prison camp under former President George W. Bush, 40-year-old Uthman Abdul al-Rahim Uthman of Yemen. The third detainee is Abdul Rabbani, 54, of Pakistan. The detainees can now be transferred to a country that will take them, usually under specified security conditions, but it isn't clear when that will happen. Six other current Guantanamo detainees cleared for release have spent years waiting for the State Department to reach agreement with a new host country. Former President Donald Trump, who released one detainee to Saudi Arabia during his term and sought to increase the number of detainees at the prison camp, shuttered the office charged with closing the Guantanamo prison. "Despite a pledge to renew the Obama administration effort to end detention operations at the Navy base in Cuba, the Biden administration has yet to restart the transfers," the Times reports. "For now, it has not designated a senior U.S. official to negotiate the deals with other countries." The Bush administration imprisoned about 780 men at Guantanamo, then cut that number to 242 by the time former President Barack Obama took office. Obama reduced the number to 41 and tried unsuccessfully to transfer the remaining detainees to high-security U.S. prisons. Of the remaining detainees, one has been convicted of war crimes, 11 more have been charged, and 19 are deemed too dangerous for transfer to another country. The attorney general, defense secretary, secretary of state, homeland security secretary, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and director of national intelligence all have to sign off on a detainee's clearance for release. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal