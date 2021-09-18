Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria's longest-serving president dies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maher Mezahi - Algiers, Algeria
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Abdelaziz Bouteflika was a dominant figure in Algerian politics for more than six decades.

Most notably, he served as Algeria's longest-serving president from 1999 to 2019.

Born to Algerian parents in Oujda, Morocco on 2 March 1937, Bouteflika became known for his intelligence from a very young age.

In his first year of high school, the Moroccan royal palace even called his parents to congratulate the family on Bouteflika's outstanding academic performance.

When he was 19, Bouteflika joined the National Liberation Army (ALN) - the armed wing of the National Liberation Front (FLN), a nationalist movement fighting for Algerian independence from France.

A witty and sharp-tongued aide, Bouteflika so impressed the chief of staff of Algeria's border army, Houari Boumediene, that he was named chief secretary until Algerian independence in 1962. Boumediene later became Algeria's second President, after Ahmed Ben Bella.

When Boumediene and Ben Bella grasped control of Algeria in the summer that year, Bouteflika was named minister of youth and sport - he was only 25 years old.

A year later, in 1963, he became the world's youngest minister of foreign affairs, a record that still stands.

B&amp;W photo of Bouteflika in 1963
Bouteflika (C), shown here in 1963, was a veteran of Algeria's war for independence

During his 16 years as the nation's chief diplomat, Bouteflika embraced "third-worldism", leading newly independent African nations towards non-alignment in the Cold War.

Boumediene and Bouteflika played pivotal roles in earning Algeria its nickname "the Mecca of revolutionaries".

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Algeria housed and welcomed freedom fighters and separatists from around the world, including Che Guevara. He is also credited with giving a young Nelson Mandela his first military training.

Bouteflika was named president of the United Nations general assembly in 1974 and invited Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to address the governing body in an unprecedented and ground-breaking move.

However, when President Houari Boumediene fell sick with a rare form of cancer and died in 1978, Bouteflika lost his power base and found himself isolated in the Algerian political arena.

He spent most of the next decade out of the spotlight, exiled in western Europe and the Arabian Gulf.

During this time, Bouteflika was also condemned for embezzling funds from Algeria's foreign affairs department.

By the late 1980s Algeria was in turmoil due to rampant youth unemployment and corruption blighting the country's economy. Riots became commonplace.

Algeria's third leader, President Chadli Bendjedid, responded to the unrest by putting an end to single-party rule in Algeria. But when the Islamist party, Front Islamique du Salut (FIS), gathered momentum in legislative elections, the military leadership interrupted the democratic process, plunging the nation into a bloody civil war.

Men holding guns, standing in a line
Algerian villagers, seen here in 1998, were forced to take up arms to protect themselves during the civil war

After a decade of massacres, a panicked and desperate military elite insisted Bouteflika take the presidency, a post he believed he should have been offered after Boumediene's passing in the late 1970s.

Sensing the 1999 presidential elections were rigged, all other candidates withdrew from the race.

Just five months after taking office, Bouteflika rammed through a referendum on national reconciliation, granting amnesty to thousands of Islamists and members of armed militias.

After winning a second term in 2004, he merged power within the military and intelligence services.

In 2008 he initiated a change in Algeria's constitution which removed the two-term limit for presidents, a move that was ratified by both houses of parliament.

When the Arab Spring protests broke out across North Africa, Bouteflika swiftly increased public subsidies and ended Algeria's long-standing state of emergency.

The last two terms of Bouteflika's reign were marked with health problems and corruption scandals linked to unscrupulous businessmen.

In 2013 he suffered a stroke that severely debilitated his motor functions, and thereafter used a wheelchair.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika in a wheelchair
After suffering a stroke in 2013, Bouteflika became reclusive and was rarely seen in public

Bouteflika's final public appearance was in 2017 when he inaugurated a metro station and the newly renovated Ketchaoua mosque in Algiers.

Despite his physical handicaps, the Bouteflika campaign announced his intention to run for a fifth term in February 2019. He was 81 years old.

The announcement sparked protests across the country which snowballed into full-blown nationwide weekly demonstrations, the likes of which Algeria had never seen before.

The primary demand of the Hirak, as the movement would later be named, was Bouteflika abandoning his campaign to run for president again, and an overhaul of the political system.

After initially vowing to postpone elections and step down within a year, Bouteflika was forced to resign on 2 April 2019.

State television ran images of the then 83-year-old statesman handing a resignation letter to the president of the senate and subsequent interim head of state, Abdelkader Bensalah.

That would be the last time most Algerians saw the man who held the presidency for 20 years.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika hands over power
State TV broadcast President Bouteflika handing in his resignation letter to the Constitutional Council's President Tayeb Belaiz
People wave Algeria&#39;s national flags in Algiers. Photo: 2 April 2019
People sang in the streets of Algiers as they celebrated Bouteflika's resignation

Bouteflika spent the rest of his days in a medicalised residence in a suburb of Algiers.

He is likely to be laid to rest in the presidents' lot of Algiers' distinguished El Alia cemetery alongside other former Algerian leaders.

Those who will remember him fondly will recall Bouteflika's revolutionary past in the Algerian war for independence and his time as an outrageously skilled diplomat in a newly independent country.

However, many will also point out that he overstayed his time as president and facilitated corruption by surrounding himself with power-hungry oligarchs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies

    Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. Bouteflika had suffered a stroke in 2013 that badly weakened him. An astute political chameleon, Bouteflika had been known as a wily survivor ever since he fought for independence from colonial ruler France in the 1950s and 1960s.

  • Empty desk array at UN spotlights lost learning in pandemic

    While world leaders converge on the U.N. headquarters next week, the coronavirus will be on the agenda — and a set of empty, backpack-draped chairs and desks will symbolize what the pandemic has done to education. In front of the desks, a blackboard-like display will count the number of in-person class hours lost during the pandemic: over 1.8 trillion and growing, according to UNICEF, the U.N. children's arm. UNICEF says about 131 million children have missed out on three-quarters of their in-person instruction since March 2020, and nearly 77 million of them have missed almost all of it.

  • Kenya's CBC education reform: How scarecrows are terrifying parents

    A new school curriculum means challenging tasks end up being performed by parents not their children.

  • UN Security Council extends Afghan mission by six months amid Taliban takeover

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday authorized a six-month extension of the UN's political mission in Afghanistan.Why it matters: The move will allow Secretary-General António Guterres to compile the necessary information to determine "strategic and operational recommendations" in light of the Taliban's takeover.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe annual mandate for the mission was set to expire on Friday. But the reso

  • Student loans: New data highlights the burden that American parents are carrying

    Parents are shouldering a lot of the burden amid the student loan debt crisis, and a new report reveals which schools have left the highest number of indebted parents.

  • Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

    ALGIERS (Reuters) -Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for two decades before his resignation in April 2019 after street demonstrations rejecting his plan to seek a fifth term. After Bouteflika's resignation, in a bid to end the protests demanding political and economic reforms, authorities launched unprecedented investigations into corruption, leading to the imprisonment of several senior officials, including Bouteflika's powerful brother and advisor, Said.

  • WHO's Tedros seen running unopposed for top job despite Ethiopia snub - sources

    The World Health Organization's chief looks set to run unopposed for a second term at the helm as tries to guide the world through its biggest health crisis in a century, sources said. However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lacks the support of his native Ethiopia due to friction over the Tigray conflict, the sources told Reuters. An Ethiopian former health minister from the Tigray region, Tedros became the WHO's first African director-general in 2017.

  • K-pop group BTS will join U.N. meeting in N.Y. as special envoys

    The K-pop group BTS will visit the United Nations as presidential special envoys for South Korea.

  • New Brexit Drama Has France Craving British Food and Fashion (Yes, Really)

    The giant British retailer Marks & Spencer has shut down 11 of its stores across France, citing supply chain issues and pointing the finger of blame directly at Brexit and the British government.“It’s a bad sign for Britain’s economy and also a really bad sign for Paris, which already has a blight of empty stores after COVID,” said journalist Dana Thomas, speaking from Saint-Tropez, about the Thursday decision, which has sparked anger from French nationals across the country.Italy Warns U.K.: Am

  • 2 Stockton officers indicted in case of excessive force during teen's arrest

    Two former Stockton police officers are facing criminal charges for their actions during the arrest of a 17-year-old in December, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced Friday. She said that when police "use unlawful force they undermine community trust."

  • UK warned of 'full COVID lockdown' if vaccine-busting variant emerges

    Cabinet minister George Eustace let slip on Friday that a 'Plan C' of total lockdown should a new variant emerge.

  • Gonzalez exit demoralizes GOP moderates

    In forgoing a bruising primary, the Ohio congressman deprived the party of what would have been one of the best test cases of the full extent of Trump’s dominion over the GOP.

  • Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

    Twitter users issued a collective "no" in response to a post from Donald Trump's son.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • Top Russian Diplomat’s Secret Life With Millionaire Mistress Exposed

    Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS/GettyRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly bankrolled his mistress’s travel abroad with him on official diplomatic trips to almost two dozen countries around the world, according to a new bombshell report from Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s team. The report, entitled “Yachts, bribes and a mistress. What Minister Lavrov is hiding,” details a plethora of luxury digs and yachts enjoyed by the couple, including a yacht owned by the notoriou

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.

  • Ron DeSantis' 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Response Ripped In Viral 'Florida Is Vietnam' Video

    The Florida Republican's response to the pandemic is hammered in author Don Winslow's latest video, which has topped 1 million views.

  • ‘China’s richest woman’ missing for years suddenly reemerges in ‘threatening’ phone calls to family

    A real estate mogul dubbed “China’s richest woman” before her sudden disappearance in 2017 has recently reached out to her ex-husband. Ascent to wealth: Weihong Duan, who also goes by her English nickname “Whitney,” became a billionaire through Taihong, the real estate development firm she founded in 1996. Duan reportedly grew up in a one-room apartment in a small town in Shandong province.

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • Anti-Mask Florida Official Dies of COVID—and Takes GOP Software Secrets With Him

    REUTERSJust a day after testing positive for COVID-19, a Florida Republican official who battled against mask mandates, attacked the vaccine, and railed at CDC officials has died in Tampa.Gregg Prentice, who was 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee—and his sudden death has sent the local GOP scrambling as it no longer has access to essential campaign finance software without his help.In a Sept. 14 letter to the Federal Election Commission, the Hillsborough County Republic