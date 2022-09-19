Abdi Ahmed sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing 2020 crash that killed 3 people in Green Bay

Dozens of flowers and other mementos are left at a memorial where three victims were killed in a two-vehicle crash on June 28, 2020, at Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Drive in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay man convicted of ramming his vehicle into another car in June 2020 was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday.

Brown County Judge John Zakowski sentenced Abdi Ahmed, 24 to 10 years in prison and 10 years' probation on each of three counts of reckless homicide, with the terms to be served consecutively.

Ahmed pleaded guilty June 6 to three counts of reckless homicide for driving his vehicle into a car, killing three people in the vehicle, Jesse Saldana, 28, and passengers Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, 27, and her mother, Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57.,

Abdi Ahmed appears at a sentencing hearing Aug. 8 in Brown County Circuit Court in Green Bay. The hearing was delayed until Sept. 19.

Ahmed initially told police that he was driving 35 mph — the speed limit on Lombardi Avenue — before the crash. Witnesses, however, contradicted that, saying Ahmed's car was moving so fast that the force of the collision caused the second car to roll over four our five times when it was broadsided by Ahmed's vehicle.

