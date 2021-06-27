Abducted 13-year-old girl missing from Brownsville found by Mansfield police

Officers in Mansfield found a girl missing out of Brownsville after an Amber Alert was sent out Saturday, according to police.

The 13-year-old was reportedly abducted in Brownsville Saturday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Information was sent out about the suspect and his car. Mansfield police saw the suspect’s car on Main Street in Mansfield, according to the police department.

Multiple officers descended on the car and removed the 18-year-old suspect from the driver’s seat. The girl was rescued safely and reunited with her family.

“A huge shout out to Sergeant Raines, Officer Hernandez, Officer Koenig, and Officer Killian for the diligent police work, using their investigative skills to locate the bad guy and rescue this child,” Mansfield police said in a Facebook post. “This teamwork reinforces the need for all community members to be on the lookout when alerts are publicized, even when they are far away from our hometown.”