Abducted baby in back of car dies when driver crashes into house, Ohio cops say

A man abducted a 7-month-old child in Ohio, and the baby died after the driver crashed into a house, police said.

The Tiffin Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said the infant was abducted by a man in North Baltimore around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. North Baltimore is part of the Toledo metropolitan area.

The man, according to Tiffin police, said he was “feeling homicidal and suicidal” and told the child’s mother he had killed the baby.

He was driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro as he led officers on a chase, investigators said.

“The Camaro began accelerating and at a high rate of speed, erratically drove off the roadway through the front yard of one residence and crashing into another residence, knocking it off its foundation,” police said.

Officers and deputies broke the back window and removed the child from the car, according to the sheriff, who said the baby was bleeding from the head and having difficulty breathing.

The baby died after being taken to a hospital in Toledo, according to police. The child’s identity has not been publicly released.

“My heart breaks for the family of this innocent child and you can be sure this matter will be investigated thoroughly to determine exactly why and what occurred today,” Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly said.

Police said a loaded weapon and two spent cartridges were found in the car. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Charges have not been announced.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this innocent baby and to the deputies, officers and EMS that were involved in the lifesaving attempt for this infant,” Seneca County Sheriff Fred Stevens said. “No one should have to deal with tragedy like this but unfortunately, they did today.”

