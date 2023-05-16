Abducted Illinois girl found after Asheville store owner recognized her from Netflix show

Kayla Unbehaun, who was abducted when she was 9 years old by her mother Heather from South Elgin, Illinois, in 2017, has been found in Asheville, ABC 7 in Chicago reported Monday.

Police arrested Heather Unhebhaun in Asheville over the weekend, according to the report.

A store owner apparently recognized Kayla from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series about parental abductions and called the police.

NCMEC is excited to share that Kayla Unbehaun has been FOUND SAFE in North Carolina!



Kayla was only 9 years old when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017. Kayla’s dad, Ryan asked NCMEC to… pic.twitter.com/5O7bpEjIhT — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) May 16, 2023

Heather Unbehaun is being held on $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition. Kayla is now in protective custody.

South Elgin police said Kayla was last seen on July 4, 2017. Her father, Ryan, went to pick her up from her mother’s house on July 5 but she wasn’t there.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning,” the father said in a statement.

Heather Unbehaun was charged with child abduction. It’s not clear if there will be more charges.

