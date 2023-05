Abducted Illinois girl found six years later after store owner recognised her from Netflix show

Kayla Unbehaun (left) around the time of her disappearance and in an age-progressed photo (right) (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years later after a North Carolina store owner recognised her from a Netflix show.

Kayla Unbehaun was nine years old when she disappeared while in the care of her mother Heather Unhebhaun.

On 4 July 2017, Kayla had gone for a visit with her mother, who only had visitation rights to see her daughter.

The next day, Kayla’s father – who had full custody – went to pick her up from her mother’s house in Wheaton, Illinois, to find his daughter and Ms Unhebhaun missing.

A search was launched to track down the abducted child but, for years, the trail went cold.

But Kayla’s story wasn’t forgotten, with the case featured in an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series.

Last month, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released an age-progression photo to show what Kayla may look like at the age of 15.

Now, almost six years on, a chance sighting in North Carolina led authorities to locate Kayla and her mother.

An unidentified owner of a store in Asheville had spotted Kayla, now aged 15, in a shopping centre and recognised her from the Netflix show, reported WSOC.

The Good Samaritan called police who found Kayla and took her into protective custody.

Her mother Ms Unbehaun was arrested and charged with one count of child abduction, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

She is being held on $250,000 bond and further charges are also possible.

The NCMEC – which posted alerts to try to find Kayla over the past five-plus years – shared a message from Kayla’s father celebrating the news that his daughter had been found.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case,” he said.

“We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

Over the years, Kayla’s father Ryan had continued to promote his daughter’s case on the Facebook page “Bring Kayla Home”.

On 6 January, he posted a birthday message to his missing daughter and spoke of his hopes that they would be reunited soon.

“Happy 15th birthday, Kayla. I love you and miss you so much. I can’t wait for the day that I get to see you again, hoping each day I wake up will be the day,” he said.

“It could never come soon enough. I think of you every day hoping and praying that you are safe, happy and that you will come back into my life soon.”