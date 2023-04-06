Abducted mother dies in shootout between suspect and police, New York officials say

A woman died in a shootout between a man accused of abducting her and Virginia state troopers, authorities say.

Tatiana David, 34, was abducted at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Ithaca, New York, according to a New York State Police news release. A witness told police David was forced into a white SUV against her will.

Just before 10 p.m. that night, Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling on Interstate 495 near Fairfax County — about 20 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. When the trooper tried to stop the car, the driver sped off, police said in a Facebook post.

As the SUV fled, it hit a guardrail but kept driving before crashing in woods, Virginia police said. When troopers approached the car, the driver began shooting at them, and a shootout ensued.

The driver was critically injured and taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he is in critical condition, according to New York State Police. A female passenger in the car, identified as David, was found dead with a gunshot wound.

New York police said David’s cause of death is pending investigation and an autopsy.

She died on her 34th birthday, according to a Facebook post from a loved one. She had a 4-year-old child, police said.

“Your legacy will live on through your son,” the post said. “I love you Mami. I’m still in disbelief.”

Other loved ones shared tributes to David on social media.

“Rest in Peace Tati. You didn’t deserve this,” her cousin wrote in a Facebook post. “You will never be forgotten. We love you.”

“Our angel has gone to heaven. May you rest in peace,” David’s stepmother posted.

Ithaca is about 170 miles west of Albany.

