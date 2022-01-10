Abduction case leads to two arrests in Southwest Virginia

Jan. 10—GRUNDY, Va. — A call about a woman being held against her will led to a Buchanan County residence and the arrest of two men on charges including abduction and multiple drug violations.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a call about 11:30 a.m. Jan 7 from the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office about an adult female being held against her will at an Old Kentucky Turnpike address, according to a statement Monday from the Buchanan County office.

Tazewell County authorities had received credible information and quickly relayed the information to Buchanan County authorities, according to investigators. The information was gathered and a search warrant was issued by a magistrate to enter the home and investigate the case.

Buchanan County deputies responded to Old Kentucky Turnpike residence. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team entered the residence, recovered the female and took her to safety, according to investigators. The two male subjects were taken into custody without incident.

The female was unharmed. Buchanan County authorities did not identify her.

A second search warrant on the residence was obtained. Upon execution of the second search warrant, narcotics, drug paraphernalia firearms and other evidence were found and collected.

As a result of the investigation, two males were charged in connection with abduction and drug violations.

Christopher S. Cochran, 32, of Bishop, Va. was charged with the following offenses: abduction by force, felony; possession of a Schedule I/II with intent to distribute, felony; possession of a firearm while in possession with a Schedule I/II drug, felony; two counts of possession of firearm/ammunition by a felon, felony; possession of Schedule I/II drug, felony; and conspiracy, felony.

Travis Jason Keen, 40, of Raven, Va. was charged with the following offenses: abduction by force, felony; possession of a Schedule I/II; with intent to distribute, felony; possession of a firearm while in possession with a Schedule I/II drug, felony; two counts of possession of firearm/ammunition by a felon, felony; possession of Schedule I/II drug, felony; and conspiracy, felony.

An arraignment both Cochran and Keen was scheduled for Monday in Buchanan County General District Court.

Both men are being held without bond by the Southwest Regional Jail Authority.

