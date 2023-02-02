Abduction, domestic violence appeal ruled wholly frivolous

Feb. 2—The 11th District Court of Appeals has ruled that an appeal of an Ashtabula Common Pleas Court conviction for abduction and domestic violence is wholly frivolous.

John Manyo, formerly of Ashtabula, entered an Alford plea of guilty to one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Two charges, one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, were dropped as part of a plea agreement between prosecutors and Manyo, according to the opinion from the 11th District court.

Manyo was accused of threatening a family or household member with a knife, striking that person, and keeping them in-place for several hours in December of 2018, according to the opinion. Additionally, in June of 2019, his bond was revoked after allegedly violating a no-contact order with the victim. He was sentenced in June 2022.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed on community control, with prosecutors also recommending that Manyo participate in programming at Northeast Ohio Community Alternatives Program, a facility that provides a variety of treatment programs.

At sentencing, Judge Marianne Sezon said Manyo was not responding well to sanctions that were previously imposed, and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to the opinion.

Manyo filed an appeal, and in October 2022, his attorney filed a motion to withdraw and a brief claiming that, in the attorney's opinion, the appeal was frivolous.

The appeals court reviewed the case, and considered the proposed grounds for review, which was that the trial court improperly sentenced to Manyo to prison instead of community control.

Manyo's sentence fell within the bounds of third-degree sentences, and the court has the authority to impose a prison term instead of abiding by the recommendations for community control.

Another aspect the court considered was whether or not a mistake by the trial court regarding if post-release control would be discretionary or mandatory. Manyo was initially told post-release control would be discretionary, and the judge later corrected the record, that it would be mandatory.

Story continues

Because the error was corrected, the issue is not significant enough to overturn the sentence, according to the opinion.

The court found that Manyo's Alford plea was also valid, because he made a rational calculation that accepting the plea deal was in his best interests.

The opinion affirmed the Common Pleas Court's judgement.