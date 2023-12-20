Abduction suspect hit, killed on I-75 in Ohio while being pursued by officers

A man being pursued by police was hit and killed on Interstate 75 in Cincinnati early Wednesday morning.

>>Man in custody after shooting at Clark County mobile home park

Cincinnati Police officers received calls at around 1:30 a.m. for a possible abduction. But when officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a chase began, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

She said the driver eluded officers until the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Freeman and Gest Street.

The man got out of the car and ran away on foot. Officers began to chase him and called for a K-9 to assist with the search.

As officers were waiting for the K-9, the man ran on to Northbound I-75 at the 1.3-mile marker and then got hit by an unknown vehicle at around 2 a.m., officers told WCPO.

>>Pilot, news photographer killed in news helicopter crash

The driver who hit him did not stop.

The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cincinnati Police.

A woman who was allegedly abducted is said to be okay, WCPO reports.

The highway was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.

Photo contributed by WCPO