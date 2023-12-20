Abduction suspect hit, killed on I-75 in Ohio while being pursued by officers

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

A man being pursued by police was hit and killed on Interstate 75 in Cincinnati early Wednesday morning.

>>Man in custody after shooting at Clark County mobile home park

Cincinnati Police officers received calls at around 1:30 a.m. for a possible abduction. But when officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a chase began, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

She said the driver eluded officers until the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Freeman and Gest Street.

The man got out of the car and ran away on foot. Officers began to chase him and called for a K-9 to assist with the search.

As officers were waiting for the K-9, the man ran on to Northbound I-75 at the 1.3-mile marker and then got hit by an unknown vehicle at around 2 a.m., officers told WCPO.

>>Pilot, news photographer killed in news helicopter crash

The driver who hit him did not stop.

The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cincinnati Police.

A woman who was allegedly abducted is said to be okay, WCPO reports.

The highway was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.

Photo contributed by WCPO
Photo contributed by WCPO

Recommended Stories