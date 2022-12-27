Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

SAM MEDNICK
·4 min read

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report

In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by a panel of U.N. experts. The 21-page report based on interviews with more than 230 sources and visits to Rutshuru area of Congo's North Kivu province where the M23 have seized territory, is expected to be published this week.

Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades where more than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities.

The already volatile situation significantly deteriorated this year when the M23 resurfaced after being largely dormant for nearly a decade.

The M23 first rose to prominence 10 years ago when its fighters seized Goma, the largest city in Congo’s east, which sits on the border with Rwanda. The group derives its name from a peace agreement signed on March 23, 2009 which called for the rebels to be integrated into the Congo army. The M23 accuse the government of not implementing the accord.

In late 2021 the reactivated M23 began killing civilians and capturing swaths of territory. M23 fighters raped and harassed women trying to farm family fields in areas controlled by the rebels, according to the report. The rebels accused civilians of spying for the Congolese army, said the report. They were often incarcerated and some were beaten to death, it said.

Not only are populations living under M23 subject to abuse but they are forced to pay taxes, said the panel. At the Bunagana border crossing with Uganda, the rebels earned an average of $27,000 a month making people carrying goods pay as they entered and left the country, said the UN. Two locals living under M23 who did not want to be named for fear of their safety, told The Associated Press they'd been forced to bring the rebels bags of beans, pay $5 if they wanted to access their farms and take backroads if they want to leave the village for fear of reprisal.

The M23 did not respond to questions about the allegations, but has previously dismissed it as propaganda.

The violence by the rebels is part of an overall worsening of the crisis in eastern Congo, with fighting by armed groups intensifying and expanding in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces, said the report.

“The security and humanitarian situation in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces significantly deteriorated, despite the continuous enforcement of a state of siege over the past 18 months," and despite military operations by Congo's armed forces, Uganda's military and the U.N. mission in Congo, said the report.

Adding to the difficult situation in eastern Congo, attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces — believed to be linked with the Islamic State group — are increasing, said the report. A nearly year-long joint operation by Uganda and Congo's armies “has not yet yielded the expected results of defeating or substantially weakening the ADF,” it said. Since April ADF attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and abducted several hundred more, including a significant number of children, it said. The group also extended its area of operations to Goma and into the neighboring Ituri province.

The fighting is exacerbating eastern Congo's dire humanitarian crisis. Almost 6 million people are internally displaced in Congo with more than 450,000 displaced in North Kivu province since clashes escalated in February. Hundreds of thousands are facing extreme food insecurity and disease is spreading, say aid groups. Cholera cases are spiking in Nyiragongo, a region hosting many of the displaced people in North Kivu, with more than 970 cases of the disease discovered in recent weeks, said Save The Children.

Efforts to stem the violence have yielded little results.

A new regional force deployed to eastern Congo is facing pushback from local residents who say they don't want more armed groups in the area. Tensions are also rising with Congo's neighbor Rwanda, which it accuses of supporting the M23 rebels, findings backed by the UN.

Earlier this week the M23 said it was retreating from Kibumba, a town near Goma which it held for several weeks, as part of an agreement made last month at a summit in Angola, said Lawrence Kanyuka the M23′s political spokesman in a statement. However, residents from Kibumba said the rebels are still there and are still attacking civilians.

“My neighbor was whipped because he refused to let M23 slaughter his goat,” said Faustin Kamete a Kibumba resident. “They lied to the international community with their withdrawal,” he said.

___

Associated Press journalist Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro contributed from Beni, Congo.

Recommended Stories

  • Gambia officer Sanna Fadera's sister denies he plotted coup attempt

    Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera's family calls for his release, saying he was only a medic in the navy.

  • China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection. Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China's economy, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

    NEW DELHI/DHAKA (Reuters) -The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, a U.N. agency said, as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps. Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017. The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has jumped more than five-fold from a year earlier to nearly 2,400, rights groups estimate.

  • South Korean warplane crashes after being scrambled to shoot down Pyongyang drones

    A South Korean warplane crashed as its air force scrambled to intercept a group of North Korean drones, one of which flew over Seoul.

  • Storms strand thousands at San Diego airport

    Although it is far from the winter storms, flight delays and cancellations stranded thousands at San Diego International Airport on Sunday. Over 5,000 flights have been cancelled as of noon Eastern time on Monday. (Dec. 26)

  • Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104

    Toyota Motor Corp reported on Monday a 1.5% rise in November global vehicle output, reaching a new record of 833,104. Domestic production slid 3.3% to 266,174 vehicles, while overseas output rose 3.8% to an all-time high of 566,930 for the month. Global sales and production in November exceeded last year's levels due to solid demand, particularly in North America, and a recovery in parts supplies that had been impacted by COVID-19 slowdowns, Toyota said.

  • Cost of Living: Asylum seekers left without basics to live on - charity

    One charity is calling for asylum seekers to be able to work as the cost of living crisis hits them.

  • Peru's mysterious Nazca Lines

    No one is entirely sure what the historic geoglyphs represent

  • 2 men wanted after stolen car found crashed in Whitehaven, MPD says

    Two suspects are on the run after crashing a stolen vehicle in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police.

  • Somalia's opioid overdose: Young, female and addicted

    Women open up about the problem of opioid abuse in Somalia following the death of a popular TikToker.

  • NFL player props: Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. shows it's better to receive than give vs. Chargers

    Pittman leads Indianapolis in targets and receptions this year.

  • I Bought My Dream Lot to Build On. Here's Why I'm Selling It

    Image source: Getty Images A few years ago, my husband and I spent months tracking down a perfect lot. Our plan was to get a mortgage and build a new home on the lot for our family. We found one with a private lake, near Disney World, on 15 acres, and we were super excited to go forward with the process.

  • After Splitting With His Record Label & Management, Morrissey Now Says Miley Cyrus Wants Her Guest Shot Removed From His “Next “Hidden” Album

    Heaven knows he’s miserable now. Again. In a brief post on his official website that was headlined ‘Roll On 2023,” the Smiths expat Morrissey said he has “voluntarily parted company” with his label, Capitol Records, and with his managers at Maverick and Quest Artist Management. As if that weren’t enough to get the singer’s legions […]

  • Katherine Heigl: Filming Firefly Lane showed me how much Hollywood has changed

    Katherine Heigl says the industry has changed: Boundaries are respected more on set, and there's a delicateness in the way people speak to each other.

  • Philippines reports at least eight deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations

    Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate. Images on social media showed rescue workers helping residents out of chest-deep flood waters caused by two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in central and southern Philippines. The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

  • Inside Occupied Mariupol: Residents Scramble to Find Missing as Russia Rebuilds

    Months after the siege on Mariupol, Russia is quickly remaking the city as its own, while families race to find the thousands of dead and missing before it’s too late. Many fear that the rush to rebuild could wipe away evidence of war crimes and any trace of the missing. Photo illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Connecticut firefighter dies morning after Christmas from injuries sustained at house fire

    A 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department has died from injuries he sustained while working at an early morning blaze at a four-family home on Monday, the fire chief confirmed, calling the death a tragic loss for his department.

  • This $23 Million Honolulu Home Fuses Japanese and American Design With a Heavy Dose of High Fashion

    Immaculate interiors perfectly frame the ocean views in this modern Japanese-inspired home.

  • Myanmar court to deliver final verdicts this week in Suu Kyi trials

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar will deliver its final verdicts in cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a source familiar with her trials, wrapping up marathon proceedings that have been condemned in the West as a sham. Suu Kyi, 77, was arrested when the military seized power on Feb. 1 last year in a coup that ended a decade of tentative democracy and plunged the country into chaos. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, arguably Myanmar's most iconic figure, has been convicted of multiple offences and sentenced to at least 26 years in prison in the past 12 months in trials dismissed by critics as stunts designed to keep the military's biggest opponent at bay.

  • China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

    China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. The scrapping of the quarantine requirement is a major step toward fully reopening travel with the rest of the world, which the government severely curtailed in a bid to keep the virus out. The restrictions have prevented most Chinese from traveling abroad, limited face-to-face diplomatic exchanges and sharply reduced the number of foreigners in China for work and study.